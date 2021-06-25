This piece gives you some of the best deals on British & Irish Lions training gear.

Best Deals On British & Irish Lions Training Kits

The British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa is nearly upon us and given how big the entire event has become over the years, there are of course a multitude of ways you can show your support wherever you are going to watch the matches.

One particular rich vein to go down is training kits. From training tops, to shorts, to tracksuit bottoms, Canterbury has got you covered so not only can you cheers on the Lions in official gear, but the apparel can also be used for physical activity too whether that be the gym, cardio, or during training sessions.

Acknowledging all of this, below we have put together a list of some of our favourite pieces of training kit apparel, and the deals to go with them.

Alternatively, if you do not want a training kit and want the official jerseys, we’ve had a look at the best deals on British & Irish Lions shirts too.

Canterbury British & Irish Lions Warm Up Shirt

+ Official warm-up jeersy

+ Recycled polyester

– Only one colour

We start with the official warm-up shirt of the Lions. Available in black, it has a number of design features we like, such as the bold geometric print in different colours, the high-quality stitching, and the presence of Pro-Fit, which means the shirt is fitted but has a little bit of extra room around the arms and stomach.

Much like the official Lions jersey, it has a low-profile white collar and it is also made from 100% recycled polyester which is a sustainable construction we can all get on board with.

Canterbury British & Irish Lions Training Shirt

+ Perfect for training

+ Four excellent colours

– Slightly different from shirt the players use

As worn by the Lions in their training sessions, you can also get the official training shirt with one difference. On the shirt available to the public there is no Vodafone logo which is actually something we prefer.

It is made with a durable and quick drying material to withstand daily training while wicking moisture away so you won’t work up a sweat.

Importantly, wherever you are from, there is a colour for you as well as this shirt is available in white, green, red and blue to signify the four nations.

Canterbury British & Irish Lions Superlight Graphic T Shirt

+ Perfect workout shirt

+ Unique design

– Not the best shirt to watch games at the pub

Another shirt that would work well as a training or gym shirt is this Superlight model.

As you would expect from the name, it is made from lightweight fabrics which feel great and there are little details we like too, such as the mesh sleeves and rear panel for added breathability. It also dries quickly and once again comes in several colours.

Canterbury British & Irish Lions Singlet

+ Total freedom for the arms

+ Lightweight

– Singlets not for everyone

If you are more of a singlet wearer when training, or you live somewhere that has a climate conducive to wearing one, then this Lions top could be the kit for you.

Like a couple of the models above, it is made with the lightweight and moisture wicking material, but obviously has more freedom of movement for the arms.

Canterbury British & Irish Lions Shorts

+ Official match shorts

+ High-quality stitching

– Some may prefer a drawcord to tailor fit

To go along with a good training top, why not also consider these official Lions match shorts too? Perfect for the pitch, the VapoDri fabric performs in all the ways you would want it too, especially in terms of evaporating sweat.

The side panels are excellent not only because of the dual coloured elastic but also in terms of freedom of movement. Finally the little details like the silicon grip on the elastic waistband, which keeps them in place, make these shorts a very high-quality product indeed.

Canterbury British & Irish Lions Gym Shorts

+ Can tailor the fit

+ Stretchy

– Only one colour

You have got several good training tops but a good pair of shorts is also important if you want to get the most out of your session. Restrictive and uncomfortable models are extremely annoying especially when doing cardio or during a long session in the squat rack.

Enter these Lions Gym shorts. They are quick-drying, deal with sweat excellently, stretch nicely, and also have an elasticated waistband and inner drawcord so you can make sure you are comfortable and ready to power through the session.

The embroidered logos add a premium feel too and the presence of pockets is an added bonus.

Canterbury British & Irish Lions Tech Fleece Pants

+ Excellent for all conditions

+ Keeps the rain out

– Some will prefer a looser ankle fit

If you want a pair of pants that can perform in any weather condition, then look no further than the Canterbury Tech Fleece design above.

They have been designed with weatherproofing in mind and this takes the form of several design flourishes, such as the Vaposhield fabric which has water repellent technology that repels water off the surface of the fabric. Additionally the hydrophobic upper section keeps the rain out when needed.

This protection has been paired with stretch and also breathability thanks to the lower section which transfers moisture away.

An excellent pair of pants.

Canterbury British & Irish Lions Poly Knit Track Pants

+ Ideal for cold days

+ Easy to put on/remove

– Only one colour

On those extra cold days, training in shorts can be an ordeal but this shouldn’t be the case because Canterbury makes pants that can be trained in too.

Take these Track Pants for example which are incredibly easy to put and remove quickly thanks to the zippers on the legs, and the elasticated waist. The stretchy fabric also helps in this regard.

Canterbury British & Irish Lions Hooped Short Sleeve Jersey

+ VapoDri material for superior moisture wicking

+ Hybrid on- and off-pitch design

– Relaxed fit might not be best for playing

A new edition to the 2021 range is this hooped jersey which we think can be work both and off the field.

If you’re looking to play in this shirt, or train in it, the VapoDri material will ensure that your temperature is regulated and moisture is wicked away from the skin, while the short sleeves free up your hands for tackling and passing.

Also it has a relaxed fit, and has a casual design making it perfect for the pub too.

Canterbury British & Irish Lions Jersey T Shirt

+ Use this anywhere

+ Good value

– Some may want a more unique design

If you like to keep things simple then this Lions t-shirt might be the model for you. Made from a blend of cotton and polyester, it is versatile enough to be used just about anywhere from the stadium, to the home.

It also works in the gym because of the good stretch properties.

Canterbury British & Irish Lions Quarter Zip Fleece

+ Ideal for warmth

+ Concealed pockets

– High collar can be off-putting

When those winter mornings make you want to stay in bed, knowing you have gear to deal with the cold is vital. If you don’t then why not go for this quarter-zip fleece?

The thermoregulating technology has been designed to keep heat in well whilst the cuff and hem binding creates a skin tight fit to stop the cold in its tracks. The fleece lining is also soft on the skin too.

Additionally we love the concealed pocket zips and the fact there are three colours to choose from.

Canterbury British & Irish Lions 2021 Track Jacket

+ Keeps cold at bay

+ Full zip easy to remove

– Perhaps lacking proper protection from the rain

Our final selection is this Track jacket from Canterbury. It’s comfortable, breathable and moisture-wicking thanks to the VapoDri fabric and it also has roomy sleeves made for stretching out.

We found it to be the ideal top to travel in because it was also good at dealing with the cold, and yet with the full-length zip it can be removed quickly if you get too warm as well.

Once again it is great to have a top with pockets and like the fleece above, they are concealed nicely.

We hope you enjoyed this guide on the Best Deals On British & Irish Lions Training Kits.