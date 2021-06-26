We take a look at some of the best deals out there on Springbok jerseys.

Best deals on South Africa shirts

After winning the Rugby World Cup for the second time in 2019, once again the Springboks are to face a British & Irish Lions Tour whilst being world champions.

This worked last time out, as Morne Steyn famously kicked the men in green to victory in the 2nd Test.

No doubt there will be many in the Southern Hemisphere who want to see the Springboks defeat the Lions once again, so as a result we have created a post on how those people can get their hands on a Springbok shirt.

The brand who manufactures the jerseys is Asics, and it has been linked with the South African side since 2014. It has not done anything that revolutionary in terms of the aesthetic of the Springbok jersey, the green and yellow/gold has been consistent

So if you are going to find yourself cheering on the world champions instead of the Lions, and you want to show off that support, here are some of the best deals on Springbok jerseys we could find.

Best Deals On South Africa Shirts

Asics Springbok Replica Jersey

You may not be able to get your hands on the official Test jersey but you can definitely get a replica design like the one above.

To be honest this is a good thing because we have found official Test jerseys to be very slim-fitting because that is how they were designed to be. However with this replica jersey you get all the same detailing in terms of logos, emblems and such, but you get a more comfortable fit for everyday usability. Needless to say they are always cheaper too.

(On the flip-side if you are supporting the Lions during the Tour take a look at our guide on the best deals on British & Irish Lions shirts).

Asics Springbok Training Jersey

To be honest we found it quite difficult to find the official Springbok training jersey for 2021 because there seems to be a few designs flying around. However we believe this is the design the players will use in training.

Finished in a couple of colours (grey/lime), the shirt has kept things simple from a design perspective, unlike previous Springbok training shirts. As you would expect it feels very light on the skin and stretches well so you can perform in training.

Asics Springbok Media Polo Shirt

If you want to go down the polo route, the Springboks also have a Media polo which they regularly use during press conferences and other media related events. Here it is more about comfort rather than training performance, and as such it is made from a blend of cotton and polyester to feel soft on the skin.

Finished as it should be, in green, the model above has the traditional collar but you can also get one without one.

Asics Springbok Traditional Long Sleeve Jersey

This traditional long-sleeve jersey is also made form the same soft-knot fabric as the polo above, giving nice comfort from neck to waist.

We really like the colour which is something called Dark Neptune and you also get a large Springbok print on the back too which really stands out.

Asics Springbok 2019 RWC Jersey

Our final pick is the official Springbok jersey from the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Obviously it is the shirt design used in their victory and has the RWC logo on it to signify that.

Produced with 100% polyester, the jersey is light, breathable, and has a stretchy, scooped neckline which is a good feature.

You can also get the white model too and if you know you are going to be watching the matches with Lions fans, there arguably isn’t a better shirt to remind them what they are up against, the world champions.

For more shirt deals check out the Rugby World website.