Stadium tours, live shows and match days out all feature in this list of present ideas

Best rugby experience gifts

Experience gifts are becoming ever more popular and there is a great range for rugby fans too. Whether it’s touring a favourite stadium or watching a match, these are days out to remember.

Here at Rugby World we’ve put together a guide to the best rugby experience gifts that are available. Take a look at the options below.

Best rugby experience gifts

Twickenham stadium tour

Know someone who would like to take a closer look at the home of English rugby? During this tour of Twickenham you will be shown around the entire stadium, including the dressing room and the tunnel, as well as be able to go pitchside. It’s the ultimate gift for an England rugby fan.

This tour is for one adult and a child – and includes entrance to the World Rugby Museum – but Virgin Experience Days offer a wide range of packages to accommodate bigger or smaller groups.

BT Murrayfield and the Aviva Stadium usually run stadium tours, too, but they are currently not available due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Good, The Bad And The Rugby live show

The Good, The Bad And The Rugby – the popular podcast fronted by James Haskell, Mike Tindall and Alex Payne – is going on tour in 2022.

There are 15 live shows scheduled from Friday 29 April to Wednesday 1 June at venues across the UK and Ireland, including Liverpool, Edinburgh, Swansea, Dublin and Plymouth.

Tindall says: “We can’t wait to get on the road, with more tales from our rugby lives, and to meet our listeners – and maybe hear a few stories from them.”

2022 Six Nations trip

Away trips are what makes the Six Nations so special and given the 2021 championship was played behind closed doors, there will surely be a huge appetite to head to matches next year.

Gullivers Sports Travel have a range of packages available for matches in the 2022 Six Nations, with prices varying depending on the trip.

Principality Stadium Lap of Honour tour

Feel like a champion! That’s the selling point of the Principality Stadium’s Champions Lap of Honour tour, which involves a full pitchside lap of the stadium bowl.

This is an outdoor tour, with no stop-offs at indoor spaces like the changing rooms. There are four hour-long tours a day – at 10am, 12pm, 2pm and 4pm – and you can buy gift vouchers so the recipient can choose a convenient time to visit.

Big Game 13

Harlequins’ Big Game returns this festive season – and this year it’s a double header at Twickenham. The Allianz Premier 15s champions will take on Wasps in the women’s game before the men face Northampton in a Gallagher Premiership fixture.

As well as the rugby action, DJ Pete Tong will also perform at Big Game 13, making it a day of music and sport on Monday 27 December.

Martin Bayfield’s Rugby Legends tour

Former England and Lions lock turned broadcaster Martin Bayfield is heading out on tour in the autumn of 2022. He will host live shows at 12 venues across the UK and will be joined on stage with a variety of former players.

There is also a VIP ticket option (£95) that includes a meet and greet after the show, premium seats and a gift.

The Gate rugby experience

This is at the very top end of the gift scale in terms of expense, but also gives you a top-end match-day experience.

As well as a match ticket, this package includes a four-course meal and all-inclusive drinks at the Gate hospitality venue at Twickenham. The price varies depending on the match and with Six Nations fixtures it costs more than £1,000 a person.

That completes our guide to the best rugby experience gifts – and here you can find more present ideas.