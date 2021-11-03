Looking for present ideas for rugby-loving kids in your life? Here's our guide

Best rugby gifts for children

Here at Rugby World we have put together a gift guide specifically for children to help you know what to buy around Christmas and other special occasions.

From boot bags to books, this guide has everything you could think of and more.

If they are just getting into the sport or are already obsessed, there is something on this list for everyone. Take a look for yourself…

Personalised boot bag

Children can be prone to losing things but if their boot bag is personalised with their name it will be easier to track down.

The quality of the stitching is rated highly and it’s a great practical gift to get for a child who plays the game. Plus, it’s available in a range of colours.

Desktop rugby game

An ideal stocking filler. This game will see players test their skills by using their fingers to try to hit the mini ball between the mini posts.

It even comes with small boots to put fingers in.

Nursery print

This one may be more for mum and dad but it is for children as it would hang in their nursery or room.

It’s a cute print, which reads “Crawl, walk, tackle” and is available in four sizes. Ideal for new parents who love the game and will be hoping their child gets into rugby too.

Shuffle Up game

Know a young rugby player who wants to improve their skills and fitness? The Shuffle Up game has 70 different skills cards to teach a child getting into rugby.

They have step-by-step instructions and demonstrate the correct technique to help kids learn the game. The game is suitable for those aged four-plus with help and eight-plus unassisted.

Chocolate rugby ball

What better present to give a child than a sugar rush?!

This chocolate rugby ball also can be personalised to add a surprise element to the gift. Plus, there’s an option to choose the nation of you choice as a stand.

Rampaging Rugby book

Part of a series of books on different sports, Rampaging Rugby aims to explain the oval-ball game in a fun and accessible way, with lots of illustrations and interesting facts.

Plus, it includes player tips from World Cup-winning All Black Conrad Smith.

Springbok T-shirt

Another cute present for a baby but the range also goes up in sizes to age 13. The world champions could gain some more fans through this cute design and it comes in a range of colours, although the classic green and gold will be the choice for most.

Wall decoration

This wall decoration is 3D, so it looks as though the player is being tackled into the room.

It would certainly become a talking point in a kids’ bedroom, and is available in different sizes.

James Hook’s books

Chasing a Rugby Dream is a series of books co-written by former Wales international James Hook and is about a young boy dreaming of becoming a rugby player. Hook wrote the book alongside David Brayley.

There are currently two books on sale – the first, Kick-off, and the second, Impact – so you could buy one or start building the set for a youngster.

Dual nationality shirts

If children have parents from different countries who are both sports mad, it could be difficult to choose one team. This clever gift means they don’t have to because half the shirt displays one country with the other half showing the other kit.

The company allows you to choose any two nations you’d like on the shown, has sizes ranging from 0-3 months to 13-14 years and personalisation can be added for an extra £5.

Scottish Rugby board game

This Taxi! board game is aimed at players aged eight and over – and features 500 questions on Scottish rugby, so it’s a fun way of testing people’s knowledge.

There is also an England Rugby version.

Canterbury hoodie

For the fashion-conscious youngster, this hoodie has a graphic black-and-white cloud design.

Available for ages six to 14, it is both stylish and practical.

Mini rugby ball

Every child starting out in rugby needs their own ball and this colourful one is part of former England and Lions lock Simon Shaw’s range.

This would be perfect for playing around with in the garden or on holiday with the whole family.

England cuddly toy

Soft toys are always winners and the Windsor Bear is described as “the cuddliest England Rugby souvenir possible”.

Gordon’s Game book

Another rugby-themed book co-written by a former international player, this time ex-Ireland centre Gordon D’Arcy.

Gordon’s Game is described as a rugby adventure book and is aimed at children aged nine to 12.

That completes our guide to the best rugby gifts for children – and here you can find more present ideas.