Don't know what to get the rugby lover in your life? Here's a gift guide to help you

Best rugby gifts for adults

It can be difficult to know what to get people around the festive season and other holidays. So here at Rugby World we thought we would create a list to make it easier for friends and family of oval-ball fans to get a few ideas for the best rugby gifts for adults.

From clothing to prints, this wide-ranging list, with a variety of price points, should have something for everybody.

Below is our guide to the best rugby gifts for adults and you may also want to check out our rundown of the best rugby books for reading material ideas.

Six Nations coaster

This coaster has a cartoon player for each country that participates in the Six Nations. It could be used all year round or just brought out for the tournament each year – perfect for resting their drink of choice on during matches!

It’s an inexpensive but thoughtful gift if you are on a tight budget or have a price limit for an office secret Santa.

Metal rugby ball cufflinks

These cufflinks are small and subtle, so they would be ideal for someone going to a rugby social event or even for a day in the office. They are also made of rhodium so they won’t tarnish even if they are used daily.

You can opt to add a personalised message on the top of the box to add another aspect to the gift.

Rugby World subscription

It’s the gift that keeps on delivering – a subscription to Rugby World magazine! The lucky recipient will get the new issue delivered direct to their door (or tablet if they’d prefer a digital subscription) every month, so they can enjoy the best rugby content – exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis and hard-hitting opinion.

There are great savings available during the Christmas period too. In the UK, you can save 22% on a print subscription, 48% on a digital subscription or 53% on a combined print and digital subscription!

Novelty chocolate box

Do you know a rugby fan who is also a chocoholic? Then this is the perfect gift for you to buy them!

You can select the team you’d like the box to be based on, as well as Cadbury or Galaxy for the main chocolate bar, and the wrappers are then personalised.

Teams available include the Lions, each of the home nations as well as Gallagher Premiership and United Rugby Championship clubs.

This would make a great Christmas stocking filler or a birthday surprise.

Female rugby player multi-colour print

This print would be a great addition to any wall. A celebration of women’s rugby, it shows a colourful and vibrant depiction of a player running with a ball.

The print is available in various sizes and materials, but there is not an option to frame it so that would have to be done separately.

LED illusion light

When switched on, this light makes it look as though a rugby ball is on a stand. It has 16 different colour modes so you can reflect your mood with your light.

It also has energy saving features and delivery is free to those who live in the UK.

Engraved rugby tankard

This handcrafted one-pint pewter tankard has a rugby scene engraved on the side of it.

While this is one of the more expensive gifts on this list, it is also a keepsake that could be used time and time again. Plus, you can get a personalised message engraved free of charge.

Classic rugby kits print

This can be applied to every rugby fan as you can specify which team you would like the print to be based on.

The print then consists of 16 different kits the team has worn over the years, reminding the special someone you have bought it for of the memories from each season.

Available in A3 and A4, you can also add a gift message and there is an option to frame the print if you’d like.

Rugby washbag

Give toiletries a rugby twist with this leather washbag, which has a waterproof lining.

You can also personalise it with up to three letters/characters for an additional £5.

Rugby ball bracelet

This bracelet is made of a metal rugby ball charm and a waxed cotton card band. It comes wrapped around cardboard that reads: “Life is simple. Eat, sleep, play rugby.”

You can personalise the colour of the band, which is handmade and adjustable, as well as add an initial.

Rugby ball

This gift may seem simple but it’s the perfect present for someone who is getting into the game or needs to replenish their ball collection.

This Gilbert trainer ball is handstitched and very durable. Plus, it’s available in different colours and sizes. It’s also a well-known brand (Gilbert produce the balls for Rugby World Cups).

Rugby mug

A tongue-in-cheek mug for the rugby player in your life. Whether they’re brilliant or average, it’s sure to raise a smile!

The words “This is what an awesome rugby player looks like” are printed on both sides of the mug, which is also dishwasher safe.

Rugby shirt

ProDirectRugby has a wide range of options when it comes to clothing for supporters, whether replica shirts like this France one or T-shirts, shorts, hoodies, outerwear and more.

Replica kit is one of the more pricier gifts but there are less expensive items like caps and boot bags, so you should be able to find a suitable present whatever team they support.

You can also check out our guide to the best rugby shirts or, if you prefer a classic look, best rugby jerseys.

Rugby notebook

Everyone can make use of a notebook – and this one features the message “I can’t keep calm, I’m watching rugby” on the front.

It’s approximately A4 size and is lined.

Twickenham map print

England rugby fans are the target audience for this present. It has the map view of Twickenham stadium alongside co-ordinates of the home of English rugby.

It comes in black and white with a red dot to signify the stadium, and there are four size options, but framing will need to be done separately.

Lions phone case

This gift ticks two boxes – protecting the recipient’s phone and showing their support for the British & Irish Lions.

This is a black and gold design with the famous emblem, but it’s also available in red. Plus, there are versions for Samsung phones as well as iPhones.

Ireland hoodie

If you know an Irish fan who wants to show their support in a more low-key way than a replica shirt, this hoodie should be a winner with its subtle branding.

Plus, with a fleece lining it will keep the wearer warm.

Scotland pants

Bawbags have a selection of Scotland-themed cotton women’s underwear, including these colourful pants.

There are also Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh designs as well as men’s boxer shorts.

Wales rugby tube map

Wales rugby fans are bound to love this tube map which recalls famous players, stadiums and matches. Each line represents a period of Welsh rugby history.

The red colour of the map reflects the classic shade of the Welsh kit and the A2 print can also be framed.

While this print pertains to the Welsh team, there are others which focus on England and Scotland.

England Rugby socks

Charles Tyrwhitt is the official formalwear partner to the England team and have a range of products in their new collection.

There are stocking fillers like these socks (£8.95), boxer shorts and ties – a subtle way to show your national affiliation – as well as shirts, jumpers and even a blazer (£199.95).

That completes our guide to the best rugby gifts for adults – and here you can find more present ideas.