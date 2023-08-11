How to watch France v Scotland: live stream the World Cup warm-up match

France and Scotland continue their Summer Nations Series with a World Cup warm-up match in Saint-Étienne

If their first World Cup warm-up match last weekend was anything to go by, you’re going to want to watch a France v Scotland live stream on Saturday 12 August. This article provides all the vital viewing details you need to make sure you don’t miss out.

Amazon Prime Video is streaming 15 Summer Nations Series matches exclusively in the UK, including France v Scotland. Lucky viewers in France also have the option to watch all four of Les Bleus‘ World Cup warm-up matches FOR FREE on TF1 and MyTF1. You can use a VPN to watch World Cup warm-up matches from abroad via ExpressVPN.

Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne will be a unique setting for the Summer Nations Series encounter, as France look to get their Rugby World Cup preparations back on track following their dramatic loss at Scottish Gas Murrayfield.

Tries from Baptiste Couilloud, Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Cameron Woki helped build a 21-3 lead for the visitors but Scotland surged back with tries from Darcy Graham, Pierre Schoeman and Dave Cherry to win 25-21 – despite going down to 14 men after Zander Fagerson’s red card.

Here’s how you can watch a France v Scotland live stream, to see if Scotland can make it a double or whether France will hit back on home territory. We also have a full list of Rugby World Cup warm-up fixtures and details of how to watch other Summer Nations Series live streams.

How to watch France v Scotland: live stream from the UK and Ireland

France v Scotland is one of two main World Cup warm-up matches this weekend that will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. Kick off is at 8:05pm (BST) on Saturday 12 August and build-up will start from 7:45pm on the streaming service.

Coverage can be accessed as part of Amazon’s Prime subscription. New customers can give the service a try with a 30-day free trial.

In Ireland, most Summer Nations Series games – including France v Scotland – are available to watch on Premier Sports. Visit the Premier Sports website for details on how to sign up.

How to watch France v Scotland: live stream from outside your country

If you are away from home and want to catch the games from another country then you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network. A VPN is a piece of software which offers both online privacy and the ability to change your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home while in another country.

Our colleagues over at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

How to watch France v Scotland: live stream FOR FREE from France

French fans can watch all their team’s Summer Nations Series games, including France v Scotland, for free. TF1 and MyTF1 will air the match, as well as the games against Fiji and Australia. Kick-off is set for 9.05pm CEST on Saturday evening.

How to watch France v Scotland: live stream from Australia

Rugby fans in Australia can still keep their eyes on Scotland v France, as StanSport is screening the match in the early hours of Sunday 13 August. Coverage starts at 4:55am, kick off at 5:05am.

How to watch France v Scotland: live stream from the USA

FloRugby has the rights to stream Summer Nations Series matches live for fans in the USA, including France v Scotland.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual one for $150.

How to watch France v Scotland: live stream from South Africa

For viewers in South Africa, Supersport is the place to go to watch a Summer Nations Series live stream. Visit supersport.com for details on how to subscribe. Coverage starts at 8:55pm SA Standard Time, kick off is 9:05pm.

How to watch France v Scotland: live stream from New Zealand

If you’re in New Zealand, Sky Sports NZ is where you can watch the Summer Nations Series.

How to watch France v Scotland: live stream from Asia

Premier Sports Asia has the rights to broadcast Summer Nations Series matches in South East Asia and will show matches in 30 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Nepal, Northern Marianas, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand, Timor-Leste, and Vietnam.

A monthly subscription to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or a rolling annual contract is $169.

