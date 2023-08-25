How to watch Ireland v Samoa: live stream the World Cup warm-up match

Ireland and Samoa continue the Summer Nations Series with a showdown at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday 26 August

Rugby fans across the world will be tuning in to watch an Ireland v Samoa live stream. It’s the best way to see one of the tournament favourites in action in a World Cup warm-up match – and this article will tell you everything you need to know to follow the action, including details of how to watch for free!

Amazon Prime Video is broadcasting the Summer Nations Series in the UK, streaming 15 matches exclusively – including this Dublin clash on Saturday 26 August. Viewers in Ireland are especially lucky because they’ve been able to watch all three of Ireland’s World Cup warm-up matches for free on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player. If you’re away from your home country, you can use a VPN to watch Ireland v Samoa for free from abroad via ExpressVPN.

Ireland barely got out of third gear to comfortably defeat England last weekend, having already seen off Italy earlier in the month. Samoa’s Rugby World Cup warm-up matches saw them pick up wins over Japan and Tonga, either side of a loss to Fiji.

Watching an Ireland v Samoa live stream is a must this weekend, so check out the information below to make sure you do not miss out on the action. We also have a full list of fixtures for the Rugby World Cup warm-ups, and details of other Summer Nations Series live streams.

How to watch Ireland v Samoa: live stream for free from Ireland

Rugby fans in Ireland will be keen to watch the clash with Samoa, with the Irish looking to sign off their preparations the Rugby World Cup in style. Saturday’s game is available to watch FOR FREE on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player. Coverage starts from 7.15pm (Irish Standard Time) ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off.

How to watch Ireland v Samoa: live stream from outside your country

If you are away from home and want to catch the games from another country then you can do so by using a VPN.

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a piece of software which offers both online privacy and ability to change your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home while in another country.

Our colleagues over at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Also, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

How to watch Ireland v Samoa: live stream from the UK

This is one of the last World Cup warm-up matches and is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. Kick off is at 7:45pm (BST) and coverage will start from 7:35pm on the streaming service.

Coverage can be accessed as part of Amazon’s Prime subscription. New customers can try out the service with a 30-day free trial.

How to watch Ireland v Samoa: live stream from South Africa

For viewers in South Africa, it’s a last chance to watch Ireland, the Springboks’ main rivals in Pool B, before the World Cup kicks off. Supersport is the place to go to watch a Summer Nations Series live stream, with coverage starting at 8:50pm South Africa time.

Visit supersport.com for details on how to subscribe.

How to watch Ireland v Samoa: live stream from Australia

Rugby fans in Australia will have to get up early to watch an Ireland v Samoa live stream.

StanSport is screening the match in the early hours of Sunday 27 August. Coverage starts at 4:35am, ahead of the 4:45am kick-off.

A 7-day free trial to Stan Sport is available. Click here for more information.

How to watch Ireland v Samoa: live stream from the USA

FloRugby has the rights to stream Summer Nations Series live for fans in the USA, including Ireland v Samoa.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual one for $150.

How to watch Ireland v Samoa: live stream from New Zealand

If you’re in New Zealand, Sky Sports NZ is where you can watch selected Summer Nations Series matches, including Ireland v Samoa.

How to watch Ireland v Samoa: live stream from Asia

Premier Sports Asia has the rights to broadcast Summer Nations Series matches in Asia and will show matches in the following countries: Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand and Vietnam.

A monthly subscription to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or a rolling annual contract is $169.

For more information, visit Premier Sports Asia.

