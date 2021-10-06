Red Roses have their own kit for the first time in the professional era

New England kit revealed



The new England kit has been launched – and the women’s team have their own kit for the first time in the professional era.

Red Roses players have helped develop the kit with Umbro, who have extended their partnership with England until 2028.

The shirt features bespoke detailing around the collar and shoulders – and is modelled by Shaunagh Brown on the front cover of Rugby World‘s Game Changers edition.

England prop and Umbro ambassador Sarah Bern said: “This is a historic moment. Having our voices heard in what we wear and ensuring a comfortable fit for playing makes us feel valued and respected.

“Importantly, it unifies us with England Rugby, which we are proud to be a part of, but also allows us to be unique. The kit design is amazing and I’m personally very excited to wear the new kit.”

The men’s team also have a new kit for the international season, with blue details around the neck and red stripes down the side of the shirt.

The Red Roses will wear their bespoke shirt in their autumn International fixtures against New Zealand, Canada and the USA while the men will first wear the new kit against Tonga on 6 November at Twickenham.

How to buy the new England kit

The men and women’s kits, as well as the full range of training and supporters’ gear, are available to buy on the Umbro website and in the England Rugby Store located at Twickenham Stadium.

