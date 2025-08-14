How I won the 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup with Ayesha Leti-l’iga

Black Ferns wing Ayesha Leti-l’iga scored two tries in the final against England to seal a sixth Kiwi title

The Final Score New Zealand 34-31 England

Since we had to wait an extra year for the 2021 World Cup to come around, it was only right that the winners went big with their celebrations. And New Zealand certainly didn’t disappoint on that front. The party was worth the wait as the Black Ferns retained their crown on home soil.

“A few of us girls actually went on a bender, on an eight-day bender,” Ayesha Leti-l’iga tells Rugby World. “ I mean not many people get to win a World Cup; It’s not every day you get to win a World Cup at home and I felt like we just needed to celebrate that and be in the moment.”

The winger had a big hand in ensuring the champagne was on ice for the home side despite starting the final on the bench. The game turned dramatically when England, at 14-0 up, had Lydia Thompson sent off after 17 minutes for a high tackle on Portia Woodman.

Woodman was forced off and on came Leti-l’iga to score two tries which helped the Black Ferns repel favourites England, previously unbeaten in 30 successive Tests, to win a sixth World Cup.

Enjoying the win

So what was the highlight of those eight days of celebrations back in November 2022?

“We watched our World Cup final every day and we cried every day too. And we celebrated it. So, yeah, that was the highlight.”

Leti-l’iga’s second try, which came from a terrific Stacey Waaka offload after she had collected Theresa Fitzpatrick’s stabbed kick through, ultimately proved the decisive score.

However, although that try put Wayne Smith’s revamped side ahead with just nine minutes left to play at Eden Park, it was not the final act.

Related: All of the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup fixtures in one place

Despite having had a numerical disadvantage for so long and with the clock in red, when England approached an attacking lineout there was a quiet expectation that they would once again deploy their potent rolling maul and drive their way to glory.

But word came from the coaches’ box for New Zealand to compete. Amy Cokayne’s throw didn’t reach Abbie Ward as Black Ferns lock Joanah Ngan-Woo intercepted to shatter English hearts and spark wild celebrations for the home side.

English players were trying to avoid replays of the final being shown on their plane home and talking up what the greatest final of all time would do for the wider game.

But ultimately, having invested more than anyone else with the introduction of full-time contracts in 2019, it was a case of close but no cigar for the Red Roses and the RFU.

Red Roses revenge

The Red Roses have been waiting for three years for a shot at redemption with their own home World Cup later in 2025. And Leti-l’iga is no stranger herself to biding her time as she was only drip-fed into the tournament when she was still just 23.

“I didn’t actually get my World Cup debut until the last pool game (when she scored a try against Scotland) and I think the biggest takeaway for me was I was able to serve my team off the field. I had to understand that my time would come and I just had to do the best for my team. I’ve talked about being a great team player with being a great player and I felt like that contributed.”

Woodman-Wickliffe, as she became after marrying team-mate Renee the month after winning the World Cup, reversed her international retirement earlier this year and stunned the game with a seven-try haul against the USA to help New Zealand retain their Pacific Four Series title.

The fact that Ruby Tui, one of the stars of the last World Cup thanks to not only her performances but vivacious post-match interviews, missed out on the squad for that competition goes to show what strength in depth the Black Ferns have in the back three.

Leti-l’iga adds: “There is so much talent and especially in my position, and I feel like all we do is try to better each other. And we understand that whoever they select is better for our team, and all we do is just try to push each other. I don’t think it’s hard (to push your individual aspirations to the side). I feel like we all understand our role and why we’re here, and we always want the best for this team. And if that’s what it takes, then so be it.”

While the Pacific Four Series went New Zealand’s way, last year’s WXV1 was something of a calamity as they slipped to a huge upset defeat to Ireland as well as losing to England 49-31.

Read more: All you need to know about the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup

Their only win over in Canada came against France, 39-14, but it was very unlike the Black Ferns and has allowed the hosts of that tournament to become the world’s No 2 side and potentially break up the World Cup hegemony of England and New Zealand explored in these pages.

The Red Roses also prevailed the last time the two met in September, in the first game at the newly renamed Allianz Stadium, Twickenham. Nevertheless, as we found out last time around in the Covid-delayed tournament, you write off any New Zealand rugby team at your peril.

“We talk about pressure and I feel like I’m good in those situations. We welcome pressure and we call it a privilege to have pressure. “So I feel like I could play a big part in that case towards my team, but I also feel like these games against England, again, have helped prepare us well going into the World Cup, and it’s the games that we need. And we talk about playing the best and England are currently the best. So if that’s what it takes to win a World Cup, then we’re all for it.”

For the family

Leti-l’iga is proud of her Samoan heritage and credits her blistering speed – which, along with her explosive power, makes her a constant threat – to rattling around and helping her grandparents deliver the Kapi-Mana newspapers.

“Growing up, my grandparents were immigrants, so their very first job was delivering papers. I guess you don’t need to talk to people, so that makes it easier.

“But after school, we would go and deliver papers. Before school, we would go and deliver. “And I guess the faster you do it, the faster you can go home or the faster you’ll get a treat from McDonald’s. We couldn’t afford chocolate sundaes, so we would get ice cream and the treat on top of that was a flake. It’s definitely got me this far (my speed), so I’m very grateful.”

Leti-l’iga’s grandpa had the biggest influence on her career and although he is sadly no longer with us, keeping rugby at the centre of things helps keep his memory alive.

“Rugby is something that we bonded over and, unfortunately, he’s no longer here. So rugby is something that I do hold close to my heart. It’s something that I remember my grandpa by, and I guess all his sacrifices or my grandparents’ sacrifices, this is my way of paying them back. And, yeah, I just wanna make them proud.”

Read more: The streets won’t forget Juan Martin Hernandez

She’s certainly done that and is not done yet. While it’s clearly important for Leti-l’iga to impress the older generations, she is also keen to inspire the next ones and hopefully propel more young girls into the game to help it flourish.

The way the women’s game has transformed in recent years has certainly been encouraging.

“It’s been awesome,” explains Leti-l’iga. “If you look back to the last World Cup, we were able to sell out our stadiums in New Zealand, and that was back then. We couldn’t sell out stadiums before and to think that we can now and the growth of rugby currently…

“I do believe it’s the hard work from all the people who have worn the jersey from whatever country. It’s all the hard work that they’ve put in and I feel like 15s, it’s gonna take us places. It’s gonna take women rugby places, women in sport places.”

Changing game

We are speaking at the Adidas HQ in Herzogenaurach, Germany and the elite treatment the Black Ferns get – equal to their male counterparts – is another marker of how much progress has been made in the game. They used to struggle to find a market for women’s shirts and now their bespoke World Cup number will fly off the shelves to a dedicated fan base.

“It’s very important for us to be role models. A lot of our girls come from small places, places where we are the role model for those people, boys and girls. And our partnership with Adidas, they talk about how sport changes lives and it really does change lives. And I feel like I’m a testament to that from the place I come from.

“I feel like I’m a face for my people and that, whatever they strive for, they can achieve. And I feel pretty privileged to be in that position.”

Leit-l’iga admits she is one of the jokers in the Black Ferns, not just for her own entertainment but it can have a wider positive effect too.

“I just love making people laugh and, yeah, you never know what people are going through. So if you can put a smile on their face, that’s one happy person in this world, I guess.” If she can deliver another World Cup on behalf of her people then there will be a few more happy faces, that’s for sure.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.