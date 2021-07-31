Get to know Team GB’s Megan Jones

“I think that’s really important as sometimes people are apologetic about that. Actually, we should love ourselves unapologetically. It gives freedom to pick people up without any hindrance to yourself.”

This is what makes the pivot the perfect candidate for the GB women’s leadership group. Five years ago, a teenage Jones was a travelling reserve for Rio 2016 and could only watch on as Team GB crushingly missed out to Canada for a bronze medal. Somewhere between a quality-control coach and a dogsbody, she did her best to help the players in any way, all the while learning by osmosis.

Today, she can influence things as part of a knit of on-field leaders. She explains: “Reading the room is a skill, understanding where the team’s at, and I think it might not come naturally to everybody. You can definitely learn leadership qualities and what I quite like is authenticity. It has to be genuine.

“For example, for me empathy and consoling people isn’t so natural, so I won’t force that bit. What I will force is perspective, motivation, energy. That comes natural; I’m more of a motivator.

“Whereas Abbie Brown, who is our captain as well, she’s more that empathy driver. The consoler. I’m not saying I don’t have a nice heart! But she’s a genuine soul and that’s also leadership in its own right – it’s not necessarily the person who shouts the loudest, it’s the leading by example.

“They are tools you build on throughout your career. You have super strengths but build on them through experience, doing things right, doing things wrong. If you’re forcing the leadership bit that isn’t natural to you, it comes off fake. You have to learn to be the most authentic (version of you), which others can really buy into as well.”

It is all, she suggests, part of the tapestry of team building. Would you be friends if you weren’t a rugby team? Come on, you’re thrown together because you’re good at rugby, so you have to consider the different character traits that come together in a team, as well as the smörgåsbord of different motivations and goals.

Then there is, of course, the rugby. In a rotten year with plans for sevens programmes seemingly printed on loo roll as unions throw away years of building, and with Covid taking the mick out of us all, finally, eventually, a Team GB group could come together and train. No more virtual scheming.

