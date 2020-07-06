Jacob Whitehead runs through the top ten international tries from the Noughties

60 Years of Rugby World: Greatest Tries of the 2000s

We’re now well into the era of professionalism, which featured a period of English dominance, a South African resurgence and some glorious running rugby. The 2007 World Cup must have had the best collection of tries of any tournament ever played – every other match seemingly saw a length-of-the-field effort.

Some honourable mentions of tries unlucky to miss out – from RWC 2007 came Vilimoni Delasau’s chip-and-chase against Wales, a try integral in Fiji’s march to the knockout stages, and Jacques Fourie’s try against the Lions in 2009, in which the Springbok somehow fought off three defenders to power into the corner.

With tries as good as these not on the list, what were the ten best international tries of the Noughties?

Christian Cullen (New Zealand) v Australia, 2000

Picking any top ten list is always difficult – and subjective. In this instance, do you prefer power or pace, stepping or gliding, invention or precision?

Christian Cullen’s 2000 try against the Wallabies somehow combines many of these facets, becoming one of the greatest set-piece tries because of the way its execution matches its imagination.

Australia believe that Justin Marshall is a front lifter, before the nine spins from the lineout to fling the ball out to Carlos Spencer, who runs a loop around a strange clump of three forwards, all of whom are facing the wrong way, bound up like a front row. Confused? Try being the defenders.

The dizzying move continues as interplay between Jonah Lomu and Tana Umaga puts the latter into space. There were enough Australian tacklers about – they just have no idea where to look, and Umaga takes advantage to scythe through, draw the full-back and put Christian Cullen in for one of the easiest of his 46 All Black tries.

Brian O’Driscoll (British & Irish Lions) v Australia, 2001

The greatest try from arguably the greatest centre. Almost decapitated a phase before (keep a close eye on the start of the video), a simple shimmy somehow sees three Wallaby defenders beaten.

The most beautiful part of the score is the way in which O’Driscoll comes to what almost feels a complete stop, before beating Chris Latham with a quick feint to the left and then re-accelerating to beat Joe Roff to the line.

Only 22 years old and winning a Test match for the Lions. As the commentator cries, “Oh, you beauty!’

Ben Cohen (England) v Ireland, 2002

A criticism of England throughout their greatest period was a perceived boring style of play – win scrums, win lineouts, win penalties, kick the penalties. But they really could play some wonderful rugby – a shining example being their dominant 45-11 win over Ireland in 2002.

So far in these lists we’ve seen a number of tries scored directly from kick-off – Fijian offloading in 1970, Kirwan’s magic in 1987 – but England’s effort challenges them both, the ball passing through 11 pairs of hands in a flowing move.

After Austin Healey finds space outside, Kyran Bracken takes the ball on and, with a simple hip swivel, the pitch suddenly opens up.

There follows a wonderful straight footrace between Mike Tindall and Denis Hickie, the latter pulling off an excellent tackle, but the ball finds its way via Joe Worsley to Ben Cohen to add another try to a quite remarkable scoring record.

Rupeni Caucaunibuca (Fiji) v France, 2003

I’ve already spoken at length about my appreciation of Rupeni Caucaunibuca, and this try was his tour de force (see 2:10 on the video). The match encapsulated his career – beguiling speed and rash decisions, a wonderful try and a two-week ban.

Taking a wonderful looped pass from full-back Norman Ligairi (who scored a wonderful try of his own this tournament), there seemed no chance of Caucau scoring. But he surged to the outside of Aurelien Rougerie, never gave Imanol Harinordoquy a chance and made swerving inside Nicolas Brusque look as simple as hopping onto a bus. It all just looked… so easy.

Caucau would later be suspended for punching Olivier Magne, but he’d return to score two sparkling tries against Scotland.

Joe Rokocoko (New Zealand) v South Africa, 2003

This try is all about one skill, a pass so good that it became known as ‘the Carlos Spencer’.

Spencer holds a strange place in memories of All Black tens: thrilling to watch, yet often unfairly maligned for losing matches (the very game after this try, he’d be castigated for throwing an intercept to Stirling Mortlock in the World Cup semi-final). But still, this moment captures all of Spencer’s allure, the touch of magic he possessed.

Now, the sensible play when a metre from the opponent’s line without any penalty advantage is to rumble it up through the forwards for a few phases, suck up the defence, and then maybe go wide.

Not for Spencer. On second phase he takes a short pass from Justin Marshall, turns to face infield, then suddenly flings the ball backwards between his legs to Rokocoko, who would have an easy finish in the corner.

It’s not immediately clear why he does it – the defence were already slightly out of position. But on second viewing you can see South African centre De Wet Barry check his run slightly – giving Rokocoko the metre of space he needs. Visionary.

