Jacob Whitehead runs through his highlights of the 2003 World Cup – and they don't include Jonny Wilkinson's drop-goal

A Love Letter to the 2003 Rugby World Cup

IMBd claims that The Godfather is the greatest film of all time. They are wrong. That honour belongs to the 2003 Rugby World Cup Review, in all its faded, pixelated, questionably soundtracked glory. Watching it is to dive into nostalgia, to dine once again with an old lover, to feel the warm glow of a midnight whiskey spread across your chest.

Yet England’s eventual triumph has blurred our collective memory. The second Jonny Wilkinson’s drop-goal sailed between the posts, our recollection of the tournament was condensed into that one single overriding moment. It had far more than that, from the radiance of Rupeni Caucaunibuca to religious reconciliation – the least interesting part of the tournament was the eventual triumph of the pre-tournament favourites!

The tone was set from the opening ceremony, usually a completely forgettable contrivance – can anybody remember the pre-game rituals of Twickenham in 2015? But Sydney’s offering made us feel like we were living in 2103.

Hundreds of fluorescent drummers evoked an Antipodean Daft Punk, whilst the suit jackets of the performers, comprised of the giant sublimated flags of competing nations, were the greatest fashion innovation to not yet grace the pages of Vogue. On this topic, that 2003 was the last tournament with old-school baggy cotton shirts is a travesty I’ll never quite recover from.

To the rugby, and the opening days were lit up by players stamping their mark on the international stage. Dan Carter tore apart Italy with impunity, whilst Matt Giteau scored three tries as Australia romped to a 142-0 win over Namibia – the largest margin in World Cup history.

Yet the underdog wasn’t always mauled remorselessly, as some of the best games of the pool stages show. For example, permit me a brief divergence to talk about the one team I promised I wouldn’t. England. And when I say England, I truly mean Samoa.

Samoa led 10-0 against the eventual winners and then 16-10 thanks to one of the tries of the tournament from No 8 Semo Sititi, created by the diminutive fly-half Earl Va’a. Iain Balshaw’s score from a pinpoint Wilkinson kick is often seen as the key to keeping England’s campaign on track, but the true connoisseurs recognise Phil Vickery’s show-and-go from ten metres out as the high point of their World Cup campaign.

The match of the tournament took place in Pool D: Wales v New Zealand. The All Blacks looked as if they’d win easily after Joe Rokocoko’s early double. Yet Shane Williams set up Sonny Parker for a key try, showing the evasiveness of a bluebottle on a summer’s day, before Colin Charvis went airborne over a ruck with all the grace of a falling wheelie bin to close the gap at half-time.

Williams scored himself to put Wales into the lead, before Doug Howlett scored two for New Zealand to seal top spot in the pool. A 53-37 loss did not do Wales’ performance justice.

Sometimes in rugby emotion rules over analysis, and with that spirit, there is no doubt that Caucaunibuca was the best player at that World Cup. Imagine Soane Tonga’uiha with the speed of Bryan Habana. Imagine a tank crossed with a ballerina. Such was the talent of the Fijian winger.

Caucau’s tournament combined prime Jonah Lomu with the general attitude of an eight-year-old on a sugar high. He began with a 70-metre wonder try against France, in which he sidestepped Aurélien Rougerie, Imanol Harinordoquy and Frederic Michalak in the space of 20 strides, before being suspended for two weeks after launching a late swinging arm.

Yet as the Fijian proverb says, when there is a Caucau, there is a way, and our hero returned to score two more incredible scores in a losing cause against Scotland in the decisive pool match. Rugby’s Maradona, we salute you.

Perhaps the moment of the tournament occurred before an otherwise unremarkable 91-7 victory for New Zealand over Tonga. Whereas World Rugby now insist on each side taking turns to perform their pre-match war dance, in 2003 the two sides simultaneously advanced on each other, ending just feet away, staring into the whites of the opposition’s eyes.

The effect was spellbinding, as even Justin Marshall seemed suddenly imbued with physical presence. For a minute or so the vast divide in wealth and status was forgotten, as the Tongans transcended the sporting gap between the fortunate and the forgotten.

The other iconic moment came from South Africa and Samoa. The two deeply devout teams knelt together in a prayer circle at full-time, possibly giving thanks for the survival of Derick Hougaard. Samoan centre Brian Lima lived up to his nickname of ‘The Chiropractor’ with a ferocious tackle on the South African stand-off.

A minor miracle had also occurred late in the game, as Hougaard’s replacement Louis Koen slotted a touchline conversion despite the attempted tackle by an errant fan, who managed to knock himself out in the process.

South African emotion was a particular hallmark of the tournament. Inevitably as stars emerge others slip behind the curtain, and the quarter-finals provided a bittersweet farewell to the bright blue eyes of Joost van der Westhuizen. He had shown his class earlier in the World Cup with a hat-trick against Uruguay providing a final glimpse of that irresistible ability and deceptive strength. Yet the legendary scrum-half deserved to say goodbye in a more competitive Springbok side, as his team meekly exited 29-9 to a rampant New Zealand.

Despite South African captain Corne Krige seemingly trying to set the world record for most citing incidents in one game, the All Black victory was sealed by the mercurial jester Carlos Spencer, whose between-the-legs assist to Rokocoko was the finest piece of skill during the tournament.

New Zealand had marched unremittingly to the semi-final stage and an Australian side that had flattered to deceive were not expected to put up much resistance. The script was written, the stage was set, you know what happens next. Stirling Mortlock disappeared upfield along with the All Blacks’ World Cup hopes, his intercept try surely playing across the inside of Spencer’s eyelids until time immemorial as the Australians advanced 22-10.