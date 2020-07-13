Jacob Whitehead runs through the top ten international tries from the last decade

60 years of Rugby World: Greatest Tries of the 2010s

To celebrate 60 years of Rugby World magazine, we’ve been taking a look at the best international tries of every decade – and we’ve finally reached modernity. The 2010s saw New Zealand as the dominant international force, but also a resurgent northern hemisphere, with England, Wales and Ireland all scrapping it out for both continental and global honours.

Some incredible tries were scored – speedsters running amok, scarcely believable passes and a winger impersonating Jonah Lomu every other week. But amidst stiff competition, which scores have made our final top ten?

Chris Ashton (England) v Australia, 2010

A Twickenham try to rival those of Obolensky, Sharp and Cohen, built as much on menacing defence as flowing attack.

Australia were camped on the English line, Martin Johnson’s side wearing a kit the colour of damp tarmac. Tom Palmer effected a brilliant (and quite illegal) turnover and Ben Youngs, quickly scanning the field, spotted a chance for a three-on-two break. He found Courtney Lawes, whose lope drew two defenders before he passed to Chris Ashton on the outside.

There have been many famous smiles in world rugby, from Damian McKenzie’s kicking routine to Owen Farrell’s haka smirk, but Ashton’s smile here deserves to rival them. He grins, knowing he is going to score, before he is even out of the 22.

It’s not a case of ‘if’ he’s going to beat Drew Mitchell but ‘how’ – and the arcing parabola through which he accelerates saw Twickenham erupt as one, a bright spark in a dark few years for English rugby.

Radike Samo (Australia) v New Zealand, 2011

Radike Samo had a very strange career – capped six times for the Wallabies in 2004 before becoming a journeyman in the international wilderness for the next seven years. But if there was ever a first international try worth waiting for, this was it.

Picture the scene. Samo, self-admittedly in semi-retirement mode, had been offered a chance by the Reds and a year later got handed the Wallabies No 8 shirt for a Bledisloe Cup decider.

Now try freezing the frame when Samo catches the ball. A wall of All Black defenders in front of him, a 35-year-old body to contend with – and scoring seems a remote possibility.

But he somehow makes it happen, fending off Adam Thomson while sending Dan Carter the wrong way with his eyes. He’s in open space, but still has 50 metres to go. Against all odds, he picks up some quite terrifying speed, seemingly accelerating every moment, and beats Mils Muliaina and Cory Jane to the line.

George North (British & Irish Lions) v Australia, 2013

The first Test of the 2013 Lions tour saw two brilliant tries – we could have equally chosen Israel Folau’s first Wallabies try, scored after a mazy run from Will Genia.

But I think the iconic try from this game came from George North, only 21 years old, who evoked Keith Jarrett with a sensational kick-return score.

Scything through the kick-chase, barely staying upright after a stumble, he recovers to speed past Berrick Barnes with a hitch-kick so delicate that it could sing you to sleep.

Rounding Genia to score in the corner, North pointed at the scrum-half. He later apologised for his taunting gesture – the only blemish on a near-flawless try.

Jonny May (England) v New Zealand, 2014

Sometimes there’s nothing better than the simple reminder that speed kills. Jonny May’s search for a debut try had finally concluded – and there was no looking back.

Eddie Jones’s England have a reputation for fast starts, but Stuart Lancaster’s squad could do the same, with only three minutes gone when May picked up the ball behind halfway. He could scarcely have opted for a more difficult gap to go for, purring between Conrad Smith and Ben Smith.

Yet what was to follow was even more impressive. Already travelling like a bullet, May somehow accelerated through the tiniest crack in Israel Dagg’s defence to find space on the outside that only seemed there once May had already sped past for the opening try.

Julian Savea (New Zealand) v France, 2015

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery and Julian Savea’s impersonation of Jonah Lomu is a powerful tribute to the big man’s impact on world rugby.

New Zealand’s 62-13 demolition job on the French in the 2015 World Cup quarter-final was to Savea what 1995’s semi-final against England was to Lomu – a startling performance highlighting a special talent. He scored a hat-trick, all excellent, but the middle undoubtably the best.

Ben Smith starts the move by taking a brave high ball, but when the ball is flung out to Savea, the winger still has three defenders in front of him.

It’s hard to not raise a smile as Savea seeks contact, bumping off each tackler in turn, mowing them down like a rolling haybale scattering flailing children.

