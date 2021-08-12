The new edition of Rugby World magazine reflects on a Lions tour like no other

Rugby World’s Ultimate Lions Review

What a series! The British & Irish Lions 2021 tour to South Africa may be over but there is still plenty to talk about – missed opportunities, the magic of Cheslin Kolbe, that video…

The new issue of Rugby World magazine reflects on all the happenings of a Lions tour like no other and includes a match-by-match review. Plus, we look back at the Olympics as well as look ahead to the Rugby Championship and Paralympics.

If you can’t get to the shops to buy a copy, you can now order single issues online and get the magazine delivered direct to your door – click here and select Rugby World’s September 21 issue.

Or you can find out how to download the digital edition to your tablet here. We also have incredible subscription offers, including three issues of Rugby World magazine for £5.

Ten reasons to get Rugby World’s Ultimate Lions Review

1. The Ultimate Lions Review

We reflect on a tour like no other and assess how South Africa added a Lions series win to their 2019 World Cup title.

Plus, there is an in-depth, match-by-match review, with every try, kick and card covered, as well as behind-the-scenes photos.

2. Neil Jenkins’s Life in Pictures

The kicking guru who has been on six Lions tours as a player and coach (and one as a fan!) looks back on his career to date.

3. Robbie Henshaw Exclusive

The Leinster, Ireland and Lions centre is not one to sing his own praises but he shone in defeat in South Africa. Tom English talks to him.

4. Touring in Covid Times

RW columnist Stephen Jones, who was part of the travelling media party in South Africa, provides an insight into what it’s like to follow the Lions during a pandemic.

5. Fiji’s Olympic Triumph

The Flying Fijians explain the challenges they faced in making it back-to-back gold medals at the Games and we look at the Black Ferns Sevens triumph in the women’s event.

Plus, Rob Vickerman calls for sevens to be given a greater profile in the world game, arguing that “sevens can’t just be an Olympic sport we watch every four years”.

6. The Rugby Championship

Get to know a star from each of the teams…

Why All Blacks fly-half Richie Mo’unga is causing such a stir

Argentina powerhouse Marcos Kremer talks heartbreak and highlights

How Springboks lock Lood de Jager has overcome injury setbacks

Wallaby prop James Slipper discusses the biggest mistake of his life

7. Elliot Daly Interview

A spell in midfield has reinvigorated the Lion. He talks about positional versatility, backing his instincts and challenging for titles with Saracens.

8. The Paralympics

Kylie Grimes, one of the few women involved in international wheelchair rugby, looks ahead to Team GB’s challenge in Tokyo.

9. Downtime with… Max Lahiff

The Bristol Bears prop talks polystyrene, pasta and playing the jester.

10. Rugby World Cup 2023

USA head coach Gary Gold looks ahead to the Eagles’ crucial World Cup qualifiers against Canada in September and assesses where his team are at.

Plus, there’s all this…

High ball tips from England full-back Freddie Steward

The Secret Player discussing player initiations

Inside the Mind of… Harlequins No 8 Alex Dombrandt

A debate on national eligibility

Rising Stars Ben Thomas and Chidera Obonna

Referee JP Doyle on the growing criticism of officials

Why Huw Bennett was a busy man on the Lions tour

Advice on making the most of pre-season

Rugby World magazine’s September 2021 issue is on sale from 13 August to 6 September 2021.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.