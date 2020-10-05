Exclusive interviews and in-depth analysis ahead of the 2020 championship climax

Six Nations finale preview in the new Rugby World magazine

Who will get their hands on the Six Nations trophy? The long-awaited climax to the 2020 championship is upon us and we have all you need to get ready for those final matches in the new issue of Rugby World magazine.

There are exclusive interviews with England’s Charlie Ewels, Wales wing George North and Ireland hooker Rob Herring as well as analysis of the Scotland fly-half battle and the Women’s Six Nations.

Here are 15 reasons to buy Rugby World magazine’s November 2020 edition…

Charlie Ewels exclusive interview

From his Dorset roots to tough lessons early in his professional career to competition at Test level, the Bath and England lock opens up to RW’s Alan Pearey

25 years of European rugby

Ahead of this month’s Champions Cup final between Exeter and Racing 92, we look back on memorable moments from a quarter of a century of European rugby

Bernard Jackman column

The former Ireland hooker gives his verdict on the Six Nations finale, including how he thinks Leinster’s defeat by Saracens could impact Ireland’s chances

My Day Off… George North

The Ospreys, Wales and Lions winger is known for his speed on the field, but he’s also a fan of going fast on two wheels. He talks motorbikes and milestones

Behind closed doors

We head to Welford Road to find out what it’s like to stage a match during a global pandemic

Richie and Rory Arnold

It took time for the 6ft 10in identical twins to rise to the top but the Australians are now soaring in France for Toulouse. RW’s Alan Dymock reports

Women’s Six Nations

The women’s championship – and women’s game as a whole – needs a revamp, argues Stephen Jones. Read his plans for reform in the new issue

Italy scrum-half Callum Braley

The Benetton No 9 talks horses, habits and humorous team-mates

Leinster’s Pro14 triumph

Sean Holley analyses the key factors behind the Irish province’s latest title

Scotland’s Battle for No 10

Who will Gregor Townsend pick at fly-half? Or could he combine Adam Hastings and Finn Russell in the same back-line? Tom English assesses the way forward

Premier 15s preview

A team-by-team guide to the English women’s top flight for the 2020-21 season, plus an exclusive interview with new Wasps signing Ellie Kildunne

Munster’s Matt Gallagher

The full-back is loving life at Munster, especially now he’s got one up on his dad!

Ireland hooker Rob Herring

The Ulster front-rower has had to bide his time throughout his career, but the matches are coming thick and fast now. Find out more about his journey

Club Hero Brad Barritt

“He’s the best defensive 12 there’s ever been by a country mile.” Team-mates and coaches pay tribute to the Saracens stalwart as he retires

Plus, there’s all this…

Toby Booth on his vision for the Ospreys

A British & Irish league debate

Rising Stars Alex Coles and Jamie Dobie

What it’s like to… see your team go extinct

Mark Evans on midweek matches

Grass-roots club news

South Africa fly-half Elton Jantjies

Tips on passing from the base

Inside the mind of… Scarlets scrum-half Kieran Hardy

The Secret Player on bus trips

The November 2020 issue of Rugby World magazine is on sale from 6 October to 2 November 2020.

