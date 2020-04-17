There may be no live matches this weekend but you can still get your rugby fix

Rugby to watch this weekend

The coronavirus pandemic means there is no live sport to watch right now, but there are still ways to get your rugby fix. Here are a few of the highlights you can catch on TV and online this weekend (all timings are UK & Ireland)…

Rugby World Cup classics

World Rugby has been streaming World Cup matches on its Facebook page and YouTube channel each weekend.

This Friday at 7pm it is showing New Zealand v Scotland from the 1995 tournament, on Saturday at the same time it’s the Ireland v Argentina RWC 2015 quarter-final and on Sunday afternoon (4pm) you can watch the famous match between Ireland and New Zealand at the 2014 women’s tournament.

All Blacks throwback

At 9am on Sunday, you can catch a behind-the-scenes documentary from New Zealand’s 1990 tour of France on the All Blacks’ YouTube channel. Blood, Sweat and Touring delivers brilliant access and insight from players.

European replay

EPCR has started showing classic European matches too. Following on from last weekend’s airing of the ‘Miracle Match’ between Gloucester and Munster, this Saturday you can watch a streaming of the 2011 Heineken Cup final.

Catch the action from the Leinster v Northampton match in Cardiff from 5.45pm on ChampionsCupRugby.com or via their Facebook and Twitter channels.

Alternative commentary

BT Sport has approached the lockdown in a novel way by getting its pundits to provide new commentary on famous matches they played in, giving an insight into what was happening on the field during key moments.

This Sunday it’s Ben Kay’s turn as he revisits the 2007 Premiership final between Gloucester and Leicester (4pm, BT Sport 3) as well as the Cardiff Blues-Leicester Heineken Cup semi-final in 2009, which famously ended in a penalty shootout (5.30pm).

From 2pm to 3.30pm on Saturday, you can also catch the best tries from recent Premiership seasons on BT Sport 3.

Reliving the Lions

Already looking ahead to next year’s British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa? Sky Sports can help ramp-up the excitement even more with replays of all three Tests from the 2009 series from 6.30am on Saturday.

They will also be repeated at 6.30pm if the first showing is a little early for you!

Test times

National unions are also streaming memorable matches. On Friday night Scottish Rugby is showing the 1990 Grand Slam decider between Scotland and England from 7pm on its YouTube channel and Facebook page.

England Rugby is showing two Six Nations matches this weekend – the 2017 England-Wales men’s encounter (5.30pm, Saturday) and the 2019 England-France women’s game (5.30pm, Sunday). Catch them both on its YouTube channel.

Rugby Australia is showing the first match of last year’s Bledisloe Cup series between the Wallabies and the All Blacks in Perth from 10.30am on Saturday on its YouTube channel.

