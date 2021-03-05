We look at the current favourites for the role

So much of the build-up is shrouded in secrecy and, hey, speculating is half the fun. But fans also just want to know: who will be British & Irish Lions captain 2021?

A few key names have been thrown around in recent weeks and as the Six Nations ebbs and flows, the names most talked about change. So we thought it would be good to tell you which stars are currently the favourites to lead the Lions against the Springboks this summer.

British & Irish Lions captain 2021

According to bookmaker Sporting Index, these are the top five runners and riders to captain Warren Gatland’s side.

Three of the names here are their nations’ regular captains, while two of the names here – both locks – are seen as the new guard of team leaders.

Alun Wyn Jones 7/4 Maro Itoje 7/2 Owen Farrell 9/2 James Ryan 16/1 Stuart Hogg 16/1

Alun Wyn Jones is out in front, edging ahead of Maro Itoje who has fallen in the standings somewhat after falling foul of the referee in England’s recent loss to Wales.

Also in the top five is England captain Owen Farrell, Ireland lock James Ryan and Scotland skipper Stuart Hogg.

