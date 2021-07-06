The match was due to be played in Pretoria on Saturday 10 July but could yet be rearranged. South Africa's second Test with Georgia this week is also in jeopardy

Bulls v Lions match postponed due to Covid



The British & Irish Lions’ match against the Vodacom Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday has been postponed. Four Bulls players and one member of management returned positive tests which, in combination with their close contacts, made it impossible for them to field a team, according to safety protocols.

It’s hoped the match will either be rescheduled or an alternative opponent found for the Lions, for whom this is already their shortest-ever tour. There are only six games scheduled in total before the first Test on 24 July, with the Bulls game due to be the fourth.

Series regulations make provision for additional midweek matches to be added on agreement between the organisations.

In a further blow, the Springboks’ second Test against Georgia on Friday is being reviewed. That follows four positive results among the Georgian team and four additional positive tests among Springbok players (Marvin Orie, Frans Steyn, Handre Pollard and Frans Malherbe) plus six among management, including head coach Jacques Nienaber and one masseuse.

The latest medical data from the Springbok and Georgian teams will be assessed by the Medical Advisory Group (MAG) on Wednesday morning.

“These positive results are a setback and have underlined the danger of transmissibility of the delta variant,” said Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby.

“The Springboks’ second Test against Georgia is now in serious doubt, but we will wait for the MAG to consider the data and we will make the final decision tomorrow. The priority is to maintain the integrity of the Test series and we will continue to focus on that.”

A further update will be issued on potential alternative opponents for the Lions and on the Springboks’ second Test against Georgia as soon as the positions are finalised.

The Lions’ match against the Cell C Sharks at Emirates Airline Park on Wednesday will take place as scheduled. Read our preview of the Sharks v Lions match here.

This latest news comes hot on the heels of another breach, with the Springboks in isolation after positive Covid test – lock Lood de Jager tested positive for the virus following last Friday’s game against Georgia.

Related: South Africa beat Georgia on return to Test stage

Warren Gatland’s side have made a winning start, defeating Japan and Sigma Lions on the previous two Saturdays. But with so little time to put together a team to take on the reigning world champions, the postponed fixture against the Bulls will put added strain on the tour.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.