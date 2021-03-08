Lions managing director Ben Calveley calls it "important first step"

Feasibility of a British & Irish Lions women’s tour to be studied

In 2019, we reported exclusively that launching a British & Irish Lions women’s team was a case of “when, not if”. Today, the Lions took another big step towards this as insurance company Royal London agreed to fund a feasibility study into such a venture.

Calveley said of the move: “The feasibility study is an important first step in determining whether a women’s Lions team could be established, and we are very grateful to have Royal London’s support and investment.”

Back in 2019, when asked whether the Lions are considering introducing a women’s team, managing director Calveley said: “Wouldn’t that be a wonderful thing?

“If you look at women’s sport generally – and women’s rugby is no different – it’s going from strength to strength.

“We had a wonderful Women’s World Cup in Ireland recently and I’m sure the next edition will be similarly fantastic. Then there’s the inclusion in the Olympics of sevens.

“Who doesn’t want to be part of that? It’s in the when not if category.”

Offering their side, Susie Logan, group chief marketing officer at Royal London, said: “As a modern mutual, we believe in the power of acting in collective interests and that’s why it’s fantastic that we can use the combined power of the Lions and Royal London to explore whether a Lions women’s team could be established.

“Through our partnership, we aim to make a positive impact on the continued success of women’s rugby.”

