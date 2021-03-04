The latest developments on this year’s planned tour to South Africa

Will the 2021 Lions tour go ahead?

The much-awaited 2021 Lions tour is due to start with a Test against Japan at BT Murrayfield at the end of June before Warren Gatland’s squad play eight matches, including three Tests, in South Africa in July and August.

However, there has been much speculation about where, or even if, this year’s tour will take place given the global pandemic and ongoing travel restrictions. The fact that new variants of Covid have been identified in the UK and South Africa has only intensified concerns.

There have been regular meetings between the Lions and SA Rugby, with several contingency plans being discussed, and a final decision is expected this month.

The three options being considered are playing the tour in South Africa as planned, playing matches in the UK and Ireland, or relocating the tour to Australia.

Lions tours are known for tens of thousands of fans travelling to the other side of the world to pack out stadiums, but if organisers decide to stick with the South Africa option, it’s highly likely that matches will have to be played behind closed doors. The Lions squad will also have to operate with a tight ‘bubble’ to minimise the risk of Covid transmission.

The prospect of playing matches in the UK and Ireland is gaining traction given the ‘roadmap out of lockdown’ announced by Boris Johnson. If the plans go smoothly, fans in England are expected back in stadiums in mid-May, albeit at reduced capacity. Restrictions on social contact could be lifted from 21 June, meaning capacity crowds from then on – just in time for the Lions dates!

The rest of the UK and Ireland haven’t yet put dates on when supporters could be back in stadiums but there is hope that they could follow England’s lead. If they did, Lions matches could be played across England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

The Mail have reported that the Lions have asked the UK Government to underwrite the tour and cover any financial losses should there be delays in fans returning to grounds in Britain and Ireland. This could be a key factor in the decision.

The third option is moving the entire tour to Australia, where sporting events have been staged with crowds in recent months.

Rugby Australia has offered to host the tour, with chairman Hamish McLennan saying: “There is a multi-generational ex-pat community for both South Africa and the UK out here.

“I’m confident there would be great patronage for the Tests. Remember, they are some of our biggest communities in Australia. I’m sure we would get a fantastic turnout.”

Australia recently extended its international travel ban until at least June, with only Australian citizens allowed to visit and even then there are strict caps on numbers.

While exemptions could be made for the travelling squads, as there were for the India cricket team and tennis players competing in the Australian open, it is again highly unlikely that any fans could travel from the UK, Ireland or South Africa to watch matches should the tour be staged Down Under.

The Telegraph have reported that Rugby Australia has also offered to underwrite the costs of moving the series, which would ensure the tour was profitable.

A decision on this year’s Lions tour is expected in March.

Rugby World view

We’d all love the Lions tour to take place in South Africa this year as planned with fans, but it must be safe to do so and that simply doesn’t look possible at present.

If it is not possible to play in front of crowds in South Africa but it can be done in the UK, this would seem like a good one-off option. You lose the touring element but it allows spectators to watch the Lions play and fans are integral to any Lions series.

It would also give those who may never be able to afford to go on a traditional tour the chance to see the Lions in action and it is likely to engage a wider audience.

Plus, with the Lions and SA Rugby agreeing to a joint venture when it comes to commercial deals, there would still be the generation of much-needed revenue for both entities.

It’s easy to see the positives of a Lions v South Africa series in Australia, particularly with the reported financial guarantee, but it still seems a bit, well, odd.

Plus, it creates other conundrums. People arriving in Australia currently have to quarantine for two weeks but any players involved in the Gallagher Premiership final wouldn’t arrive until less than a week before the first ‘tour’ game (the Japan Test is actually scheduled for the same day). And how much quality training time would a squad combining players from four different nations get before their first match?

You could move the tour back a week or two, but that then creates problems in terms of rest periods before the start of the domestic season.

There has been a lot of talk of shifting the tour to 2022 but that would also cause a lot of knock-on effects and raises player welfare concerns.

All the home unions have summer tours scheduled for July 2022 and those Test series are a crucial part of their preparation for the World Cup 15 months later. If a team’s best players are away with the Lions, that preparation will suffer and it’s hard to see national coaches signing off on that.

Plus, if the Lions tour took place in 2022 the players involved would return to go straight into a World Cup season. Yes, they would get a short off-season – probably around five weeks – but then it would be club action, November Tests, club action, Six Nations, club action, World Cup training camps, World Cup warm-ups, the World Cup itself, and then back to another season.

That’s a long and intense period of top-level rugby, so you hope players are involved in these discussions too.

If the picture changes and crowds couldn’t attend matches in the UK and Ireland, I’d propose moving the tour to 2025, when the Lions are due to visit Australia, and shifting all subsequent tours back four years (ie Australia 2029, New Zealand 2033).

Yes, it means an eight-year wait between Lions tours but it may be the best long-term solution and minimises disruption across other competitions. Of course, if rugby ever sorted out its calendar there wouldn’t be as much disruption but that’s a topic for another day.

