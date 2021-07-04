Jon Cardinelli, our man on the ground in South Africa, talks bio-bubbles, Boks and back-row learnings as he reflects on the opening weekend of the tour

No room for Covid complacency on Lions tour

Should the British & Irish Lions 2021 tour continue in light of the escalating Covid-19 situation in South Africa?

The country is in the midst of a third wave of infections. On Friday evening, around the same time that the Springboks battled Georgia in an empty Loftus Versfeld stadium, the local government announced that an unprecedented number of daily cases – 24,270 to be exact – had been recorded.

The second and third Tests between the Boks and the Lions, which are both set to be staged at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, may not proceed as planned given that the Gauteng province is at the epicentre of the third wave and accounts for nearly 60% of the country’s coronavirus cases. There are strong indications that the entire three-Test series may be staged in Cape Town, where the Covid-19 situation is less severe.

Related: Could Lions venue change boost chances of victory?

The question of whether this tour should proceed or not has been asked many times over the past few months. While the fixtures at Loftus and Ellis Park over the weekend were staged without incident, greater concerns regarding the country’s Covid problems and ultimately the threat to future matches will continue to loom until the Lions board the plane back to the northern hemisphere on 8 August.

Every precaution has been taken to keep the Lions as well as the Boks safe and secure in their respective bio-bubbles. And now that the first round of matches is done and dusted – with the Boks overpowering Georgia and the Lions thrashing the local side in Johannesburg, there’s a feeling among tour organisers and administrators that a significant hurdle has been cleared.

The elation and relief of the suits is understandable. The Boks have made their return to Test rugby after a 20-month, pandemic-enforced hiatus. Despite the odds, the Lions tour to South Africa – which will provide SA Rugby with a much-needed financial injection – is finally underway.

But now is not the time for complacency. One would hope that the authorities continue to monitor the situation, especially in Gauteng, and that they take all the necessary steps to keep the players safe and the tour itself alive.

There’s plenty to be excited about from a rugby point of view. While the fans will be absent, the Test matches should serve up some truly epic contests.

PSDT and Fassi sizzle for Springboks

The Springboks blew hot and cold in their first fixture since the 2019 Rugby World Cup final, which was, of course, to be expected. In a sense, they should be grateful that Georgia provided such a stern contest at the scrum and gain-line – at least in the first half.

New coach Jacques Nienaber has had his eye on Sharks full-back Aphelele Fassi for some time. Last year, before the Covid-19 outbreak and resultant lockdown, Nienaber spoke about his plans to play Fassi in the Tests against Scotland and Georgia, which were initially scheduled for July 2020.

Fassi finally made his debut, albeit on the wing, against Georgia at Loftus this past Friday. The 23-year-old scored a try with his first touch, and made the most of every opportunity that came his way. On the other wing, Rosko Specman – a sevens specialist for much of his career – also impressed in his first appearance for the Boks.

South Africa certainly have some depth in the back three when one considers that World Cup-winners Cheslin Kolbe, Makazole Mapimpi and S’bu Nkosi will all join the match-day squad in the coming weeks. Yaw Penxe is another superstar on the rise, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him getting a chance before the Tests against the Lions.

Another performance that caught the eye this past Friday was that of Pieter-Steph du Toit. The flanker won the World Cup with South Africa in 2019 and was later named World Rugby Player of the Year. Since then, Du Toit has been to hell and back.

After sustaining a serious injury in a Super Rugby match in early 2020, he was diagnosed with a rare condition and at one stage feared that doctors might have to amputate his leg. When he made a return to competitive rugby earlier this year, many felt that he might not be the same player after going through such an ordeal.

Du Toit allayed those concerns with a series of powerful, tireless performances for the Stormers and Western Province. In his comeback Test against Georgia, he was one of South Africa’s best players at the gain-line and produced some neat touches in attack – such as the pass that unleashed Fassi for the Boks’ first try.

MORE ON THE LIONS TOUR