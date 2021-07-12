Rugby World gets the views of legends Martin Johnson, Willie John McBride and Brian O’Driscoll

Should the Lions tour different countries?

The British & Irish Lions 2021 tour to South Africa is approaching its midpoint, but there’s always time to cast one eye to the future.

In the new issue of Rugby World magazine, we look at the legacy of the Lions and whether it can continue for another 100 years.

Preparation time and player release are among the issues the modern Lions face, while another topic that comes up when looking at the future of the tourists is whether different countries should be on the schedule.

Up until the late Eighties, the tourists’ main destinations were New Zealand and South Africa, with fixtures in Australia often serving as ‘warm-ups’ en route to New Zealand. There have also been a couple of ‘unofficial’ tours to Argentina as well as one-off fixtures against the likes of Fiji, Canada and Ceylon (now Sri Lanka).

Since 1989, however, the Lions have rotated between Australia, New Zealand and South Africa so each of the southern hemisphere ‘big three’ get a visit from the best of Britain and Ireland once every 12 years.

Going forward, should the Lions tour different countries? Argentina have earned their place in the Rugby Championship – do they now deserve a Lions tour? What about the Pacific Islands? Or, a little closer to home, what about a tour of France?

