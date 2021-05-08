The Bristol Bears prop opens up after missing out on selection for the tour to South Africa

Watch: Kyle Sinckler emotional interview on Lions omission

Kyle Sinckler has given an emotional interview on his British & Irish Lions omission.

The Bristol Bears and England prop was expected to be included in Warren Gatland’s squad to tour South Africa this summer but was not among the 37 names read out by Jason Leonard earlier this week.

Sinckler put out a post on social media following the Lions squad announcement to say how “gutted” he was not to be involved and showing his support for those selected.

He responded to his omission by putting in a Man of the Match performance in Bristol’s win over Bath, a result which ensured the Bears will be involved in this season’s Gallagher Premiership play-offs.

Sinckler then gave an emotional interview to BT Sport discussing missing out on a place in the squad, describing how tough the week has been because the Lions “means so much to me”.

Open and honest, he has vowed to learn from the disappointment and explained that, as a role model, he wanted to use the anger he felt in a positive way.

You can watch the full interview here…

Sinckler, who has won 44 England caps, was part of the 2017 Lions squad that toured New Zealand, coming off the bench in all three Tests against the All Blacks, and was a surprise omission from Gatland’s 2021 party.

Related: The making of Kyle Sinckler

The Lions have picked three tightheads for the tour to South Africa – Ireland’s Tadhg Furlong, who was first-choice No 3 in 2017, and Andrew Poter, who can also play loosehead, as well as Scotland prop Zander Fagerson.

Of the decision, Gatland said: “Kyle was very unlucky. It was a tough call, but we’re happy with the balance we’ve got at the moment.”

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.