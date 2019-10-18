All eyes will be on the final quarter-final of the weekend, as Japan and South Africa renew their rivalry in Tokyo

2019 Rugby World Cup Quarter-final: Japan v South Africa

It’s the Rugby World Cup rematch we all wanted. Japan and South Africa meet in a major competition for the first time since that mind-boggling Blossoms win in 2015.

Japan have made only one change to the side that defeated Scotland, with Ryohei Yamanaka coming in at full-back to replace William Tupou, who drops out of the 23 due to concussion.

Kotaro Matsushima, Shota Horie, Luke Thompson – who becomes the first Japan player to feature in 14 RWC matches – and Michael Leitch are the only starters who also played in that epic in 2015, with Fumiaki Tanaka and Amanaki Mafi set to come off the bench again.

There are no huge shocks with the Boks. Rassie Erasmus has known his favoured team for some time.

South Africa have made 13 changes from their game against Canada, reverting to same 23 as their win over Italy. It’s also three changes from the team that played Japan in September, with Tendai Mtawarira, Bongi Mbonambi and Lood de Jager starting instead of Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx and Franco Mostert – who are all on the bench.

Mtawarira makes his 100th start for the Boks. Etzebeth and De Jager start together in the second row for the 20th time. We see the familiar half-back pairing of Faf de Klerk and Handre Pollard, while the back row is an Erasmus favourite: Siya Kolisi, Du Toit and Duane Vermeulen.

According to World Rugby, this is the third time in 24 matches under Erasmus that South Africa have gone with a 6-2 split on the bench.

Here are all the other facts, quotes and details you’d need ahead of this cracker…

Head-to-Head Played – 2 Japan wins –1 Ireland wins – 1 Most Recent Meeting – Japan 7-41 South Africa

Most of us will remember Japan rocking the Boks in 2015, when Karne Hesketh’s late try secured the Miracle of Brighton – a 34-32 shock to rugby’s system. But in the build-up to this World Cup, the two sides played again, in Kumagaya. The Springboks scored six tries to Japan’s one, dominating despite a yellow card for cynical play for Francois Louw late on. Makazole Mapimpi got a hat-trick, while Kotaro Matsushima got a consolation try. The match was also notable for the Boks for deliberately practicing a certain style of game, kicking ball away so they could work on their defending. Did you know? Japan are playing in their first ever quarter-final.

South Africa have never failed to make it out of the pool in a World Cup.

Coming into the quarter-finals, Kotaro Matsushima has scored the most tries in test matches in this calendar year, with nine.

South Africa’s have won 20 matches and lost four in northern hemisphere World Cups. One of those four was against Japan, in Brighton.

Fly-half Yu Tamura is the top scorer at RWC 2019 going into quarter-final weekend with 48 points. The only people still competing in the competition anywhere near are Johnny Sexton and Richie Mo’unga – both on 26 points.

Kotaro Matsushima is the joint-top try-scorer in the competition, with five – the same haul as Wales wing Josh Adams.

Handre Pollard is South Africa’s all-time leading point-scorer. With ihs 115 World Cup points, he is four points ahead of Percy Montgomery. The coaches

Japan coach Jamie Joseph



“What is clear is what South Africa are going to do. It’s clear because of their selection of extra forwards on the bench, it’s not unique but shows they are physically going to approach the match using their forwards and being very physical.

“Consistency of their game around giving the opposition the ball and using defence and big forward to pressure is a clear sign of intent and I guess that’s what we’ve been preparing for all the way.

“What not so clear is what we’re going to do and that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus

“It’s no secret – I’m not giving away any team secrets. The match 23 is probably our best, in-form, current fit players, which is why I went with the six-two split (on the bench).



“To nullify the space around the tight forwards, with the pace that they have. And the third one is to play towards our strengths, which is physical rugby, set-phases, mauling, scrums.

“We will definitely try to play the game at our pace, and they will try to play the game at their pace.

“That will be a tactical battle, and it’s tough for me to say now who will be able to enforce that. But that will be a really big battle from the coaching staff, and the 15 players on the field.”

The Teams

Japan: Ryohei Yamanaka, Kotaro Matsushima, Timothy Lafaele, Ryoto Nakamura, Kenki Fukuoka; Yu Tamura, Yutaka Nagare; Keita Inagaki, Shota Horie, Jiwon Koo, Luke Thompson, James Moore, Michael Leitch (captain), Pieter Labuschagne, Kazuki Himeno.

Replacements: Atsushi Sakate, Isileli Nakajima, Asaeli Ai Valu, Wimpie van der Walt, Amanaki Mafi, umiaki Tanaka, Rikiya Matsuda, Lomano Lemeki.

South Africa: Willie Le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Lukhanyo Am, Damian De Allende, Makazole Mapimpi; Handre Pollard, Faf De Klerk, Tendai Mtawarira, Bongi Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe, Eben Etzebeth, Lood De Jager, Siya Kolisi (captain), Pieter-Steph Du Toit, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitschoff, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Franco Mostert, Francois Louw, Herschel Jantjies, Frans Steyn.

Key Players

Japan – Yu Tamara

Not only is the fly-half chipping away with points, he can be feisty too. He is throwing it about in several facets…

He linked wonderfully in the win against Ireland, changed play and spread his distribution well against Scotland and has been a sharpshooter from the tee. It is also worth mentioning, as we hit knock-out rugby, that Tamura can hit a drop-goal – he has won big Top League matches with a droppie in the past.

Whatever you think of the ‘Tier One/Tier Two’ labels, with teams on the rise from lower rankings, it is often the quality of kicker and distributor at ten that can make the biggest difference. Japan have some player in this 30-year-old fly-half.

South Africa – Willie Le Roux

Erasmus didn’t shy away from talking about “space around the forwards” or the “tactical battle.” Which means the kicker at the back, the guy coming into the line in attack when the pack have held their opponents in place becomes so vital.

And for all the talk of denying space, at some point Japan will flood a gap and the Springboks flying across to make cover tackles have to be all-in and accurate. Le Roux should have a busy day.

Perhaps if Cheslin Kolbe is at his electric best and Makazole Mapimpi keeps up his, frankly, ferocious scoring record, le Roux won’t get as much credit as he might deserve. But if he is on song, shoring things up, putting kicks into challenging areas, and linking with those X-Factor wide men, he will have the admiration of his coach and the South African public.