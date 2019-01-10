Hosting their first World Cup, can Japan get out of their group and into the knockout stages?

Japan Rugby World Cup Fixtures, Squad, Group, Guide

At the 2015 Rugby World Cup, Japan pulled off the greatest upset in history, defeating South Africa 34-32 in Brighton. Results have been erratic since and they need the energy of a nation to do better this time around.

How They Qualified

As hosts of the 2019 tournament, Japan qualified automatically.

Key Players

Talismanic skipper Michael Leitch has been through the trenches for Japan. Fumiaki Tanaka brings bags of experience at nine and Kazuki Himeno is an exciting talent in the back five of the scrum.

The Coach – Jamie Joseph

The former All Blacks flanker also played for Japan (it was a different time). He led the Highlanders to their first-ever Super Rugby title in 2014.

Major Work-ons

You will expect Japan to erupt on Russia in the opening game of the tournament in Tokyo, but they need to ensure they don’t physically wilt against tougher opposition throughout the rest of the pool stage.

Japan Rugby World Cup Warm-ups

Japan Rugby World Cup Group

Japan are in Group A alongside Ireland, Scotland, Russia and Samoa.

Japan Rugby World Cup Fixtures