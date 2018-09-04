The Argentinian rugby legend has become the World Rugby representative for the USA Rugby board.

Agustin Pichot Appointed To Board Of Directors At USA Rugby

USA Rugby recently announced the appointment of Agustin Pichot as World Rugby’s representative on the board.

“Welcoming Agustín to USA Rugby is an incredible step forward for American rugby,” said USA Rugby Chair, Barbara O’Brien. “He has a first-hand understanding for the development of rugby and after a storied playing career, owns a genuine passion for the advancement of the game.”

One of his responsibilities in his new role will be to try and expand the game in the United States. Currently their are approximately 33 million rugby fans in the US and the board have ambitious plans to grow that number in the future. Pichot will also help govern the union there and look at restructuring the financial side of the sport too.

An Argentinian rugby legend, Pichot played in three World Cups and is in the World Rugby Hall of Fame. When asked to comment, he said: “I am excited to be joining the USA Rugby board as World Rugby’s representative. Collectively, we are focused on making USA Rugby the best it possibly can be, providing foundations for sustainable participation, fan and commercial growth within one of the world’s most competitive and rewarding sports and entertainment markets.”

“As the World Rugby representative on the board, I look forward to sharing my knowledge and providing access to World Rugby’s technical, development and governance expertise to provide the best-possible opportunity to the USA and cement its place as a major player in global rugby.”

The United States recently hosted the Sevens World Cup in San Francisco and it proved to be an enormous success as it set several records for its coverage.