Don't miss any of the action from Harlequins v Wasps and Saracens v Loughborough Lightning

Allianz Premier 15s semi-finals live stream: How to watch the matches online

By the end of today we’ll know who will be in the 2020-21 Allianz Premier 15s final.

Both semi-finals take place this afternoon, with Harlequins v Wasps getting underway at the Stoop at 12.30pm and Saracens v Loughborough Lightning kicking off at 2.30pm at StoneX Stadium.

Saracens beat Quins in the previous two Premier 15s finals, so will those two teams win today and meet again at Kingsholm next Sunday? Or will Wasps and/or Loughborough make history by reaching the final for the first time?

Allianz Premier 15s semi-finals live stream

You can watch both semi-finals live on premier15s.com. Access to the live stream is free but you do now need to create an account to watch so it might be worth doing that before the matches get underway so you don’t miss any of the action.

The two matches are also available to stream via the BT Sport app, with next Sunday’s final being shown live on BT Sport.

If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the semi-finals and final, BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to their coverage for just £25.

Here are all the team details for the two semi-finals.

Harlequins v Wasps, 12.30pm, Twickenham Stoop

When these two sides met at Surrey Sports Park in February, it was Quins who won 20-19 thanks to a late Lagi Tuima penalty.

Harlequins: Emily Scott; Beth Wilcock, Lagi Tuima, Rachael Burford (captain), Jess Breach; Ellie Green, Leanne Riley; Vickii Cornborough, Amy Cokayne, Shaunagh Brown, Abbie Ward, Fi Fletcher, Lauren Brooks, Katy Mew, Sarah Beckett.

Replacements: Rosie Dobson, Tove Viksten, Chloe Edwards, Alex Eddie, Emily Robinson, Lucy Packer, Izzy Mayhew, Heather Cowell.

Wasps: Ellie Kildunne; Abby Dow, Abi Burton, Kate Alder (captain), Celia Quansah; Flo Williams, Sammy Wong; Hannah West, Cliodhna Moloney, Maud Muir, Ro Burnfield, Ciara Cooney, Liz Crake, Sadia Kabeya, Harriet Millar-Mills.

Replacements: Andrea Stock, Morgan Ransley, Sam Monaghan, Christiana Balogun, Claire Molloy, Sarah Mitchelson, Katie Mason, Hannah Edwards.

Saracens v Loughborough Lightning, 2.30pm, StoneX Stadium

There were tries aplenty when the two teams played in April – without their England stars as it was in the middle of the Women’s Six Nations – and Saracens won 38-29.

The league’s two top try-scorers, both hookers, are also in action this afternoon – Lightning’s Lark Davies has scored an incredible 19 tries this term while Saracens’ May Campbell isn’t far behind with 17.

Saracens: Sarah McKenna; Rachel Laqeretabua, Sydney Gregson, Hannah Casey, Lotte Clapp (captain); Zoe Harrison, Emma Swords; Hannah Botterman, May Campbell, Bryony Cleall, Sophie de Goede, Emma Taylor, Vicky Fleetwood, Marlie Packer, Poppy Cleall.

Replacements: Jodie Rettie, Rocky Clark, Donna Rose, Rosie Galligan, Georgia Evans, Eloise Hayward, Holly Aitchison, Alysha Corrigan.

Loughborough Lightning: Lizzie Goulden; Nina Vistisen, Emily Scarratt, Emma Hardy, Rhona Lloyd; Helena Rowland, Megan Davey; Detysha Harper, Lark Davies, Daleaka Menin, Abby Duguid, Cath O’Donnell, Emma Wassell, Rachel Malcolm (captain), Sarah Hunter.

Replacements: Bryony Field, Leah Bartlett, Gill Bourke, Amelia Harper, Becky Noon, Jess Weaver, Georgina Tasker, Olivia Jones.

The winners of the semi-finals will meet at Kingsholm on Sunday 30 May (kick-off 4pm) in the final, which will be live on BT Sport and premier15s.com.

