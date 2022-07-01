Eddie Jones’s side play the Wallabies three times in July

Australia v England live stream: How to watch the 2022 Test series

The last time Eddie Jones took England to Australia, in 2016, they won the Test series 3-0. Will it be the same in 2022?

England have beaten the Wallabies eight times with Jones at the helm, including last November, but they have had a pretty poor 2022 with only two wins in the Six Nations and a heavy defeat by the Barbarians in an uncapped match before departure.

Owen Farrell has been named at inside-centre for this first Test, but Courtney Lawes will captain the side in Perth. Billy Vunipola and Danny Care also return to the Test team after lengthy spells out of the national set-up.

There are two debutants in the Australia line-up to face England this Saturday in Perth – hooker David Porecki and lock Cadeyrn Neville. Quade Cooper is at fly-half but they are without Taniela Tupou, the tighthead ruled out by injury.

These are the line-ups for the first Test in Perth and below we explain how you can watch the match.

Australia: Tom Banks; Andrew Kellaway, Len Ikitau, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete; Quade Cooper, Nic White; Angus Bell, David Porecki, Allan Alaalatoa, Darcy Swain, Cadeyrn Neville, Rob Leota, Michael Hooper (captain), Rob Valetini.

Replacements: Folau Fainga’a, Scott Sio, James Slipper, Matt Philip, Pete Samu, Jake Gordon, Noah Lolesio, Jordan Petaia.

England: Freddie Steward; Jack Nowell, Joe Marchant, Owen Farrell, Joe Cokanasiga; Marcus Smith, Danny Care; Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Will Stuart, Maro Itoje, Jonny Hill, Courtney Lawes (captain), Tom Curry, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Mako Vunipola, Joe Heyes, Ollie Chessum, Lewis Ludlam, Jack van Poortlviet, Guy Porter, Henry Arundell.

How to watch Australia v England from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local rugby coverage, like Australia v England, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Australia v England live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

All of England’s Tests against Australia will be shown live on Sky Sports and kick off at 10.55am UK & Ireland time.

The opening Australia v England match on Saturday 2 July will be live on Sky Sports’ Main Event and Action channels, with coverage starting at 10.15am.

If you don’t have a Sky Sports contract, don’t worry as you can stream all 11 Sky Sports channels with a NOW TV pass.

If you just want to watch this match, it’s £11.99 for a day membership. Or a monthly membership, which would allow you to watch all of England’s Tests this summer as well as those of Ireland, Scotland and Wales, is £33.99 – and you can cancel at any time.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when the match takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Australia v England live stream: How to watch from Australia

This Test series can be streamed live on Stan Sports in Australia and the first Test kicks off at 5.55pm in Perth (7.55pm AET).

It costs $10 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you could test it out first.

Australia v England live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

In the Land of the Long White Cloud, head to Sky Sport NZ to watch Australia take on England.

The first Test kicks off at 9.55pm in New Zealand and coverage starts at 9.40pm on Sky Sport NZ1.

Australia v England live stream: How to watch from South Africa

If you want to watch the Test series between Australia and England from South Africa, SuperSport is the place to go.

The first Test kicks off at 11.55am South Africa time and coverage starts at 11.20am on SuperSport’s Grandstand and Rugby channels.

Australia v England live stream: How to watch from the USA

The official broadcaster of summer tour matches in the States is FloRugby.

The Australia v England matches will kick off at 5.55am on the East Coast and 2.55am on the West Coast, and they will be streamed on its FloRugby platform.

It costs $29.99 for a monthly subscription or $150 for the annual subscription, with both packages giving you access to the entire FloSports network.

