Australia v Portugal predictions: Can Wallabies stay alive in Pool C?

Anything less than a win with a try bonus point won't do for Eddie Jones's side

There is a slither of hope for Australia. Fiji’s failure to claim the maximum five points in that thrilling win over Georgia in Bordeaux yesterday means the Wallabies are still in the fight, just. But that won’t matter if they don’t collect a try bonus point and beat Portugal in Saint-Étienne on Sunday. Here are our Australia v Portugal predictions.

The task at hand is simple for the Wallabies. Score four tries, win and then hope the Lobos aren’t too downbeat in order to do them a favour next week against the Flying Fijians.

Australia v Portugal predictions

Josh Graham: Australia by 15. We’ve seen enough from both these teams this tournament to suggest that this won’t be the landslide that it ordinarily would be. I’m backing Australia to get the job done with a bonus point. But the Lobos will not be blown completely away. However, if the tries don’t start flowing early, things could get pretty agitated.

Kick Off Time 4.45pm BST – 5.45pm Local –Sunday 1st October

Venue Stade Geoffroy-Guichard

Capacity: 41,965

Fun Fact: The oldest stadium to be selected as a venue for the Rugby World Cup 2023, it also hosted three pool games at Rugby World Cup 2007 – two of which involved Scotland.

Australia form

Lost to Wales

Lost to Fiji

Beat Georgia

Lost to France

Lost to New Zealand

Portugal form

Drew with Georgia

Lost to Wales

Beat USA

Drew with USA

Beat Kenya

AUSTRALIA v PORTUGAL HEAD-TO-HEAD RESULTS

These two sides have never played each other before.

Australia v Portugal team news

Eddie Jones has axed inside centre Samu Kerevi in his big selection call of the week.

AUSTRALIA Andrew Kellaway; Mark Nawaqanitawase, Izaia Perese, Lalakai Foketi, Marika Koroibete; Ben Donaldson, Tate McDermott; Angus Bell, David Porecki (captain), James Slipper; Nick Frost, Richard Arnold; Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini

Replacements: Matt Faessler, Blake Schoupp, Pone Fa’amausili, Robert Leota, Josh Kemeny, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Carter Gordon, Suli Vunivalu

PORTUGAL Nuno Sousa Guedes; Raffaele Storti, Pedro Bettencourt, Tomás Appleton (captain), Rodrigo Marta; Jerónimo Portela, Samuel Marques; David Costa, Mike Tadjer, Diogo Hasse Ferreira; José Madeira, Martim Belo; David Wallis, Nicolas Martins, Thibault de Freitas

Replacements: Francisco Fernandes, Duarte Diniz, Francisco Bruno, Steevy Cerqueira, Rafael Simões, João Belo, Joris Moura, Manuel Cardoso Pinto