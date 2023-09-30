Watch Australia v Portugal live stream: how to watch the Rugby World Cup match

Australia will be looking to keep their slender chances of progressing to the Rugby World Cup knock-out stages alive

They can’t lose this one, surely? The Wallabies have suffered two 2023 Rugby World Cup defeats already against Wales and Fiji, so make sure you watch an Australia v Portugal live stream to see what happens next. This article includes details of how to tune in wherever you are – including information on how to watch for FREE on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK, and 9Now in Australia.

Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne is where Eddie Jones’ side will face the Rugby World Cup minnows, and kick-off is at 4:45pm (BST) on Sunday 1 October. We’ve got all the details you need to watch the game, even if you’re outside your country, including information on how you can use a VPN to watch Australia v Portugal FOR FREE from abroad via ExpressVPN.

The Wallabies have never been knocked out at the pool stage of a Rugby World Cup and need a win to keep their slim hopes alive. Portugal showed fight in their defeat to Wales, and should arguably have beaten Georgia last time out.

Make sure you do not miss out on an Australia v Portugal live stream by following the information below. We have details of all the Rugby World Cup fixtures and how to watch them right here, and if you scroll down to the end of the article you can find out when the match is kicking off in your time zone.

Watch Australia v Portugal: live stream for FREE in the UK

ITV have the exclusive rights to show the Rugby World Cup to UK audiences – including Australia v Portugal. Coverage gets underway on ITV1 at 4:15pm (BST) on Sunday 1 October with the kick off at 4:45pm

All matches can also be streamed FREE on ITVX. They have an amazing app that works on almost all your smart devices. Just search for the app on any device, phone or console you have.

If you’re outside of the UK, but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out ExpressVPN (which comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee) and follow the instructions below. As well as a VPN, you’ll need a valid TV licence to watch ITVX when abroad.

How to watch an Australia v Portugal live stream from outside your country

If you want to watch the Rugby World Cup action from your country’s broadcaster, but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our fine colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and lets you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Watch Wallabies v Portugal: live stream for FREE from Australia

Surely this is one Australia can’t lose, right? Live coverage of every Wallabies game – including Australia v Portugal – will be available for FREE on Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service.

Kick off is at 2:45am (AEST) on Monday 2 October with coverage starting at 2:15am.

The Stan Sport streaming platform is also showing all 48 Rugby World Cup matches, ad-free, live and on demand.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your general Stan plan – and there is also a seven-day free trial available so you can give it a run out first.

Watch Australia v Portugal: live stream from South Africa

Rugby fans in South Africa can head to SuperSport for coverage from 4:45pm SA time. Kick-off is at 5:45pm.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch Australia v Portugal: live stream for FREE from Ireland

In Ireland, coverage of World Cup matches is being shared between RTÉ and Virgin Media Television.

Australia v Portugal will be available FOR FREE on VMTV1 and Virgin Media Player. Coverage starts at 4:00pm (Irish Standard Time) ahead of the 4:45pm kick-off.

If you’re going to be away from home, you can use ExpressVPN to watch Australia v Portugal FOR FREE from abroad.

Watch Australia v Portugal: live stream from the USA

Australia v Portugal kicks off at 11:45am (ET), 8:45am (PT). It will be streamed on Peacock Premium, which is available for $5.99 a month. You can find subscription information here:

Australia v Portugal is also one of the Rugby World Cup matches available on CNBC.

Sling is a smart TV service that allows people in the US to watch cable channels on their TV, laptop or tablet without actually having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package.

CNBC is available on Sling with the Sling Blue package with the News Extra add-on. It’s $41 per month but the first seven days are free and you can cancel at any time.

Watch Wallabies v Portugal: live stream from New Zealand

To catch Australia v Portugal, rugby fans in New Zealand will have to get up very early and tune into Sky Sport NZ for a 4:45am kick off on Monday 2 October. A Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass is available for $89.99, giving you access to all 48 matches live and on demand.

Watch Australia v Portugal: live stream for FREE from Europe

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing English-language Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in Albania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Malta, Slovakia and Ukraine.

TF1 have the broadcast rights in France – however, they have also agreed a sub-licensing deal for 28 of the 48 matches with commercial broadcaster M6 and public-service broadcaster France Télévisions as well. Kick off is at 5:45pm French time.

In Italy, Rai and Sky Italia are sharing the rights to show the World Cup. Australia v Portugal kicks off at 5:45pm local time.

Watch Australia v Portugal: live stream for FREE from Asia

World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV streaming service is providing English-language Rugby World Cup live streams FOR FREE in China, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, Turkmenistan and Vietnam.

beIN Sports is the place to go to watch an Australia v Portugal live stream in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. All 48 matches of the tournament will be available on the beIN Sports Connect app, and on dedicated pop-up channel beIN Sports Rugby.

In some countries (including Hong Kong, Singapore and Philippines), Rugby World Cup matches are not included as part of your usual BeIN Sports subscription. To watch the tournament, you’ll need to pay for an additional RWC Pass, which will give you access to all the matches. (Prices vary by country.)

Australia v Portugal: kick-off times

UK: 4:45pm

South Africa: 5:45pm

Ireland: 4:45pm

USA: 11:45am (ET), 8:45am (PT)

Australia: 2:45am (AEST), Monday 2 October

New Zealand: 4:45am, Monday 2 October

France: 5:45pm

