All Black's fly-half confirms cows milk tastes best out of a World Cup trophy. By Victoria Brush.

Beauden Barrett Prefers Milk From The Webb Ellis Cup

All Black’s fly-half, Beauden Barrett, has admitted to drinking cow’s milk out of the 2015 World Cup trophy.

In an interview with CNN, Barrett said he brought the Webb Ellis Cup back to his family’s farm in Taranaki and confirmed: “white milk looks so good in the gold cup”.

Beauden’s father, Kevin Barrett, filled the trophy with milk from the family farm’s cow.

Kevin himself competed in over 160 games for Taranaki before retiring from the game. Since then, the former rugby player has been on a mission to produce All Blacks rugby players, which he has achieved with Scott, Jordie and Beauden.

Beauden has played for the All Blacks since his first tour against Ireland in 2012. The following year he was voted International Rugby Players’ Association’s Try of the Year and World Rugby Player of the Year in 2016 and 2017.

Barrett told CNN, “I think New Zealand Rugby do an exceptional job, the way it’s set up from the All Blacks, right down to grassroots. There’s a clear path young players can take if they want to be an All Black, if they’re talented, or if they get opportunities”.

In 2018, Beauden, Scott and Jordie, linked arms during New Zealand’s national anthem before playing France. Whilst there are numerous pairs of brothers within international rugby, the Barrett’s are the first to have more than two family members involved in the same team.