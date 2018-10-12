Make sure you know all the key dates around the 2019 Rugby World Cup held in Japan.
2019 Rugby World Cup Dates
With the Rugby World Cup less than a year away, we have put together a small guide on all the most important dates that you need to know about. Check them out below.
23rd November 2018 – Final Qualification Spot Filled
19 of the 20 spots for the tournament have been filled and the final place will be decided in a Repechage tournament held in November. A round-robin format, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong and Kenya will battle it out for the final spot and the 23rd of November is the final match day.
20th September 2019 – The Tournament Begins
Hosts Japan will play against Russia in the opening group stage game of the tournament. We have a selection of exciting games to look forward to, including some pivotal match-ups below;
- 21st September – New Zealand v South Africa
- 21st September – France v Argentina
- 22nd September – Ireland v Scotland
- 29th September – Australia v Wales
- 5th October – England v Argentina
- 12th October England v France
19th October 2019 – The Knockout Stages Begin
(All times below are UK and Ireland times)
- Sat 19 Oct QF1 Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D (Oita), 8.15am
- Sat 19 Oct QF2 Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A (Tokyo), 11.15am
- Sun 20 Oct QF3 Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C (Oita), 8.15am
- Sun 20 Oct QF4 Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool D (Tokyo), 11.15am
- Sat 26 Oct Winner QF1 v Winner QF2 (Yokohama), 9.00am
- Sun 27 Oct Winner QF3 v Winner QF4 (Yokohama), 9.00am
- Fri 1 Nov Third-place Play-off (Tokyo), 9.00am
2nd November 2019 – The Rugby World Cup Final
The biggest match in rugby union, the World Cup Final will take place at the International Stadium in Yokohama. It will kick off at nine in the morning.
Who do you think will be playing in that match? Can anyone stop New Zealand?
Who do you think will be playing in that match? Can anyone stop New Zealand?