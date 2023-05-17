Ben Curry set to miss World Cup with hamstring injury

Sale Sharks flanker is to undergo surgery

Ben Curry is set to miss out on the World Cup with England after Sale Sharks confirmed the flanker will undergo surgery on his hamstring.

Curry was stretchered off in Sale’s Premiership semi-final win over Leicester Tigers on Sunday after screaming out in pain and will not only miss the final against Saracens on 27 May but will need a remarkable return to fitness to be considered by Steve Borthwick after injuring the hamstring tendons in his left leg.

Curry was seen on crutches after the game on the weekend and The Times reports he is set to be sidelined for at least four months and possibly as many as six. Borthwick names his final England Rugby World Cup squad to head to France in less than three months’ time on 7 August.

On Instagram, the 24-year-old wrote: “Gutted that my season is over like this but looking forward to supporting the lads over the next 2 weeks.”

Curry started England’s first Six Nations game against Scotland in the No 7 shirt before losing his spot to Jack Willis. He made several valuable contributions off the bench in the remainder of the championship and has been outstanding for Sale domestically.

Ben Curry injury news

His twin brother Tom, who you can hear from exclusively in the June issue of Rugby World out now, missed the entire Six Nations with his own hamstring problems and has won 46 caps for England, becoming his country’s youngest captain since Will Carling in the 2021 tournament. Tom also started all three Tests for the Lions in South Africa that year.

Ben Curry is not the only forward Sale will be without at Twickenham as it was also confirmed that South African Dan du Preez has suffered a reoccurrence of a shoulder injury which will also see him go under the knife.

In a statement, Sale said: “Both players will require surgery ahead of the new season and will be seeing specialists this week. Ben and Dan have put in huge shifts this season to get us to Twickers and we can’t thank them enough.”

