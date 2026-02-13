Can the Azzurri beat the Irish for first time since 2013? Ireland v Italy predictions Six Nations 2026

Gonzalo Quesada's Azzurri are chasing a first ever Six Nations win in Dublin

These two sides come into this fixture on different trajectories. Italy are flying having turned over Scotland in their opener while Ireland are desperate to get up and running after a deflating Thursday night in Paris. Here are our Ireland v Italy predictions.

There’s no two ways about it, the Azzurri don’t have a good record at the Aviva Stadium but Gonzalo Quesada has worked some magic with his side who will be confident of upsetting the odds against Andy Farrell’s much-changed Ireland.

Read more: How to watch Ireland v Italy in the Six Nations 2026

Ireland v Italy predictions

Alan Pearey, Writer/Chief Sub at Rugby World: Ireland 28-12 Italy

Ireland have been “soul-searching” this week after finishing a distant second to France in Paris. Perhaps most exciting of their many selection changes is replacement lock Edwin Edogbo, an outstandingly physical and energetic fireball for Munster.

Italy go to Dublin with a far more settled side. They have been crushed there numerous times but those days are over – there is real quality now to go with their fight and resilience.

Still, all those tackles to keep Scotland out last week, all 226 of them, may have taken a toll. You cannot see an Irish team containing men like Caelan Doris and Dan Sheehan, and with James Lowe’s bazooka boot back in the fray, tripping up.

Joseph Robinson, Editor of Rugby World: Ireland 26-17 Italy

Ireland are on the ropes. We can all see that Father Time has nipped Andy Farrell’s squad in the backside and that his reticence to blood young talent sooner has come at a cost. This team cannot compete with the best anymore.

Luckily for the Irish, their opponents are Italy this weekend, a team that while on a steep rise are far from being top shelf competition. They have also taken hidings in Dublin across the past decade, conceding on average 51 points a game.

The result will not be as emphatic as the stats suggest but Ireland will have enough to stumble through to a win. A week later they play England where the real problems will return.

Josh Graham, Deputy Editor of Rugby World: Ireland 33-19 Italy

Italy can rightly see this as their best chance ever to leave Dublin with a victory under their belts but Juan Ignacio Brex’s absence due to a personal/family matter is a huge blow.

Andy Farrell has wisely shuffled his deck and there will be no shortage of men in green with a point to prove and shirt to nail down so they should have enough for a win by two scores.

Kick-off time: 2.10pm GMT – Sat 14 Feb

TV channel: ITV (UK) – How to watch the Six Nations

Venue: Aviva Stadium

Capacity:51,700

Ireland v Italy head-to-head results

2025 Six Nations: Italy 17-22 Ireland

2024 Six Nations: Ireland 36-0 Italy

2023 RWC warm-up: Ireland 33-17 Italy

2023 Six Nations: Italy 20-34 Ireland

2022 Six Nations: Ireland 57-6 Italy

Ireland v Italy team news

Read more: Andy Farrell restores British & Irish Lion to Ireland starting XV for Italy

Related: Gonzalo Quesada’s team for Ireland explained – why key centre is missing for Dublin clash

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.