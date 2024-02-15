England and Ireland are the only two teams left with a chance of winning the Grand Slam

England will host Ireland in the men’s Six Nations on 9 March and they are the only two teams still able to win the Grand Slam.

Defending champions Ireland opened the 2024 tournament with a dominant win over France. Andy Farrell’s team then backed up the victory with a 36-0 win over Italy in Dublin. England, meanwhile, have defeated Wales and Italy in the opening two rounds.

When the two teams faced off in the 2023 tournament, Ireland beat England in the final round to win the Grand Slam. England will want to hit back at Twickenham.

After their performances already in this year’s competition, Ireland head coach Farrell has had to dial down talk of the first back-to-back Grand Slams in the Six Nations era. Comparatively, England boss Steve Borthwick is looking for progress. The two teams are in different places in terms of their form, which is why they are being spoken about in different ways.

Borthwick said before the start of the tournament: “In the last six years we’ve won 50 per cent of the games in the Six Nations. That’s poor, so we need to improve.

“It’s a really competitive competition and we are all determined to improve. I think we’ve built some foundations and what we need to do is build and grow upon them.”

Can fans get tickets for England v Ireland? Here are all the details you need.

England v Ireland tickets: Are any still available?

The game at Twickenham stadium next month is thought to be sold out. Fans were quick to snap up tickets for the clash but if you want to check if any are still available, click here.

The Rugby Football Union also offer hospitality packages at the home of English rugby. However, it seems all of the different packages are also sold-out. Here is the link if any become available ahead of the match.

