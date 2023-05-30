Clermont cancel Haouas contract after domestic abuse conviction

France prop is now unlikely to go to the World Cup

Clermont have cancelled the contract of Mohamed Haouas after the France prop was handed a one-year prison sentence for domestic violence.

Montpellier tighthead Haouas, 29, had signed a three-year deal at the Stade Marcel-Michelin but the club released a statement saying he would not wear the famous yellow shirt in light of his conviction.

Haouas has been in police custody since Friday but reports from France suggest he will not have to go to prison as the French court had handed him what is referred to as an adjustable sentence.

The prosecutors had been pushing for a harsher 18-month term. Nevertheless, the result has cost Haouas his new job and has also placed his involvement in the home World Cup at risk as he must now be considered a serious doubt to be included in Fabien Galthié’s final 33-man France World Cup squad.

Both parties have ten days to appeal the decision.

Haouas domestic abuse – Clermont statement

A translation of the Clermont statement read: “Justice has just rendered its decision in the case of “domestic violence” concerning Mohamed Haouas.

“The facts alleged against Mohamed Haouas, and which he admitted, are unacceptable. Beyond the ethics advocated by our sport and as recalled by the Minister Delegate Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, they are totally incompatible with the respect and values ​​taught and cultivated within the ASM, the school of professional team rugby.

“By his behaviour Mohamed Haouas puts himself in total opposition with our identity and our convictions, and in the state of the elements we have, he will not be able to wear, on the ground, the colours of our club.”

Haouas became the first player to be sent off twice in the Guinness Six Nations this season when he was given his marching orders for headbutting Scotland scrum-half Ben White. Haouas had been sent off against the same opponents back in 2020 when he punched now Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie in the face.

Last year, Haouas was given an 18-month suspended sentence for a robbery dating back to 2014.

