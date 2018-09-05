Worcester forward du Preez is set to have further surgery on his throat in the foreseeable future.
Cornell Du Preez Has Surgery On Fractured Larynx
During last weeks Gallagher Premiership match between Wasps and Worcester Warriors, Scottish international back-rower Cornell du Preez had to be taken to hospital amid concerns that he had fractured his larynx.
Du Preez, who was making his debut for the English side after his recent move from Edinburgh, lasted only five minutes in the match.
Coach Alan Solomons questioned the height of the tackle almost immediately: “Nobody seemed to pick that (tackle) up but it doesn’t look good to me. The larynx sits above the shoulder line,” Solomons said.
“I don’t know what happened. I haven’t seen it, but something must have hit him. He is not going to fracture his larynx (without being hit).”
Worcester tweeted out after the match.
This type of injury is a surprisingly common one at the beginning of a new season. Harlequins fly-half Demetri Catrakilis suffered a bone fracture in his throat during a match against Gloucester in 2017.
The fracturing of the larynx, otherwise known as the voice-box, can be incredibly serious which is why any injuries involving it are treated like an emergency.
For example Catrakilis did not breathe for a few seconds after getting hit by Gloucester centre Andy Symons, and had to be given air through an oxygen mask.
Back to the present, Wasps defeated Worcester by 21 points to 20 on Saturday with Billy Searle kicking the winning points with a penalty on the 69th minute.
