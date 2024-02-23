Darcy Graham set to miss entire Six Nations through injury

Graham was due to be back in the team for the Calcutta Cup match

Scotland wing Darcy Graham is set to miss the entire Six Nations because of injury.

Graham was reportedly set to make his first appearance against England after returning to training. However, the star has now sustained a groin injury.

Head coach Gregor Townsend said: “He trained Monday – he was flying – then on Wednesday he was flying again but then his groin on the other side got injured.

“He’s still speaking to the specialist, but I don’t believe he’ll be back for the end of the championship. Hopefully he won’t be out for long with Edinburgh, but it’s a blow.”

Graham has scored 24 tries in 39 caps for Scotland and is closing in on the country’s all-time leading try record. Stuart Hogg currently holds the record with 27 and Graham would have had an eye on breaking it this Six Nations.

“He did everything to get back available for the England game through his quad injury, but it is a new injury,” Townsend added.

“Discussions are being had with the specialists over whether it requires surgery or a period of rehab, but it has been a frustrating time for Darcy since the World Cup.”

Scotland have another winger who could break the try-scoring record in the 2024 tournament, Duhan van der Merwe. The South African-born player, who qualifies for Scotland through residency, is on 23 tries.

Van der Merwe has already scored two tries in the tournament, both against Wales. In the game Scotland held off a famous Welsh comeback to win 27-26 in Cardiff.

Scotland have three games remaining for the winger to claim the record. The team have England, Ireland and Italy left to play.

