Ed Robinson joins England coaching staff

Robinson joins Eddie Jones' coaching team on an interim basis ahead of the start of the Six Nations

Ed Robinson, the son of ex-England boss Andy Robinson, joins England as skills coach for the Six Nations. This comes following Jason Ryles’ decision to remain in Australia amid the pandemic, despite only joining the team last autumn.

Robinson, 27, is currently the backs coach for Championship side Jersey Reds. He suffered a complex concussion injury at 19 which forced him to stop playing, and has since coached at Rotherham Titans, Clifton and Loughborough Students. He will miss the first three rounds of The Islanders’ campaign, which is due to start on 6 March.

Ryles’ decision, however, is not the only disruption to England’s coaching staff. Eddie Jones and attack assistant Simon Amor both have to self-isolate after coming into contact with forwards coach Simon Proudfoot, who tested positive for Covid-19. All three will miss the start of England’s camp ahead of the Six Nations, as the squad meet up on Wednesday 27 January.

Therefore, Robinson’s introduction to the coaching staff was vital. Highly experienced defensive coach John Mitchell is the only senior coach available for the beginning of England’s training camp. This shouldn’t affect the team too much though, as Robinson joins England with praise from Eddie Jones.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Ed to our coaching staff for the tournament and we’d like to thank Jersey Reds for their cooperation and support in making it happen. He’s a talented young coach and will work to help the players improve.”

Jersey Reds are also proud that Robinson has the opportunity to join England’s coaching team, albeit on a temporary basis.

“First and foremost we are really excited for Ed. It’s a fantastic experience for a young coach and he deserves this opportunity,” said Harvey Biljon, director of rugby at Jersey Reds. “At Jersey we’re very proud of producing players that have gone on to play at the highest levels. It is very encouraging that one of our coaches is getting a chance to work at that level too.”

Robinson meets up with the 28-man squad, which will be announced Friday 22 January, at St. George’s Park. Following further negative tests, Jones and Amor will join up with the group on Thursday 28 January.

The squad will then move to their base at The Lensbury in Teddington, ahead of their opening game against Scotland at Twickenham on 6 February.

