Both these teams have made a habit of losing knockout ties, but the prize of a Guinness Pro14 final next weekend against Leinster awaits this evening’s victors (7.35pm). And let’s hope for a better match than the cagey offering served up by Leinster and Munster last night.

Under Richard Cockerill, Edinburgh have lost two Challenge Cup quarter-finals, a Champions Cup quarter-final and a Pro14 play-off. But the capital club start as favourites at Murrayfield on the back of their best-ever league campaign. They clinched top spot in Conference B two weeks ago with victory over Glasgow and recall the bulk of that line-up to take on Ulster.

Scotland second-row Grant Gilchrist makes his 150th Edinburgh appearance and is one of eight changes from the understrength side put out in last week’s ‘dead rubber’ return fixture with Glasgow. From the well-drilled front five to scavenging back-row Hamish Watson and rocket wing Duhan van der Merwe, they contain threats all over the park. This will be Edinburgh’s first Pro14 semi-final.

“We know we’re good enough to live in this company,” said Cockerill, who this week expressed interest in coaching Scotland one day. “I expect us to be able to perform and I don’t think it’ll be a surprise if we win. The Glasgow Warriors games have been brilliant for us. The last two weeks have been perfect preparation.”

Ulster have lost both their matches since the resumption – their last win was in February – but are boosted by news from the medical team. Three Ireland players, Jacob Stockdale and Stuart McCloskey (both contusions) and Jordi Murphy (concussion), have overcome injury concerns from the loss to Leinster and will line up in a team led by fly-half Billy Burns.

Down the years, Ulster have developed a knack of reaching Pro14 semi-finals but then coming unstuck on the big occasion, last year’s 50-20 thrashing by Glasgow the most recent example. Recent performances have been sloppy, from silly infringements to kicks out on the full, but they have beaten Edinburgh in their previous three meetings.

Since the start of play-offs in 2009-10, the away team has won just twice in 20 semi-finals – both times by the Scarlets. The context is different this time, with no fans in attendance.

Ulster coach Dan McFarland said: “We know there’s only ever been two away wins, so I know the difficulty of what’s in front of us. But I also know there’s a hunger in the squad to give it a better shot than we did last year and put out a better performance. We’re a team capable of putting out a performance away from home.”

That was the case in Ulster’s last league visit to Murrayfield in April 2019, when they bagged a 29-7 bonus-point win to clinch a play-off place. Watch highlights of that game here.

The referee this evening is former Connacht scrum-half Frank Murphy, who awarded more than 20 breakdown penalties alone in the recent Munster-Connacht match, so both sides will have to be razor-sharp in that critical area.

In the event of a draw at full-time, extra-time will be played, consisting of two ten-minute periods. Further stalemate will see the winners decided initially by most tries in the match or, beyond that, a place-kick competition.

Edinburgh: Blair Kinghorn; Darcy Graham, Mark Bennett, Chris Dean, Duhan van der Merwe; Jaco van der Walt, Nic Groom; Rory Sutherland, Stuart McInally (capt), WP Nel, Ben Toolis, Grant Gilchrist, Magnus Bradbury, Hamish Watson, Viliame Mata.

Replacements: 16 Mike Willemse 17 Pierre Schoeman 18 Simon Berghan 19 Andrew Davidson 20 Jamie Ritchie 21 Charlie Shiel 22 Nathan Chamberlain 23 George Taylor.

Ulster: Jacob Stockdale; Louis Ludik, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Rob Lyttle; Billy Burns (capt), John Cooney; Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, Sam Carter, Matthew Rea, Jordi Murphy, Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: 16 John Andrew, 17 Jack McGrath, 18 Marty Moore, 19 Kieran Treadwell, 20 Sean Reidy, 21 Alby Mathewson, 22 Ian Madigan, 23 Michael Lowry.

