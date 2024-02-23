England fly-half George Ford reveals his dream backline to play with – and there’s no Owen Farrell

Ford is England's first-choice 10

England fly-half George Ford has revealed who would be included in his dream back line and it does not include his childhood friend Owen Farrell.

Farrell and Ford were neighbours from a young age and have come through the England youth system together. With the England senior team they played in a 10-12 axis over 40 times. However, the pair do not line-up together at the moment internationally as Farrell is taking break from international duty.

Read more: Owen Farrell takes international break

Ford is continuing in the white shirt and has started both of the team’s 2024 Six Nations games at 10.

Related: England Six Nations squad

When asked by a fan, on a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) with England rugby, who his dream back line would be, he replied: “Jason Robinson on one wing. Mark Cueto on the other wing – a great player who also gives a good left foot option.

“Centre-wise, I would always choose Manu (Tuilagi). I know he’s still here, but he’s been here in the past too. Matthew Tate (sic) in his prime playing for England as the other option. His skillset and the way he broke the line was amazing.”

The Sale Sharks player answered various questions from fans, including who his favourite coaching team were.

“We had a great coaching team at Bath,” Ford added. “My dad was there at the time coaching. Toby Booth and Neal Hatley were there too. We had a great synergy between us that got the best out of everyone.

“I’ve also loved working with Steve (Borthwick) at England and Leicester, along with Wiggy (Richard Wigglesworth), Steve and, Aled (Walters).”

Ford will line-up at 10 once again for England in the third round of the Six Nations. The team will be bidding to beat Scotland for the first time in the competition since 2020.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.