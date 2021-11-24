England preferred hosts for Rugby World Cup in 2025

The World Rugby Council have named England as the exclusive preferred hosts for the 2025 Rugby World Cup.

The rights will be officially confirmed in May 2022 but it seems the odds are in the favour of the Rugby Football Union for the women’s showcase. The gap between World Cups will be shorter as the 2021 event was postponed due to the pandemic. It will be hosted in New Zealand in 2022.

Australia have also been called “preferred hosts” for the men’s edition in 2027, with talks around the USA being named exclusive preferred hosts for the 2031 World Cup. The 2029 edition is still being discussed between multiple nations.

RFU CEO Bill Sweeney said: “Hosting it will be incredible. Our ambition is to stage the best attended women’s RWC ever, with nationwide qualifiers and a sellout final at Twickenham Stadium.

“We are looking forward to working with World Rugby and Government to make this happen. We will now focus all our bidding efforts on securing these games and wish Australia and the USA every success with their plans to host future Rugby World Cups.

“Women’s rugby is growing exponentially and securing RWC 2025 will significantly support our aggressive growth targets for the women’s game while further advancing all women’s sport. In addition, Rugby World Cup will deliver significant economic and legacy returns for the whole country.”

And World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin added: “It will give us a very strong platform over the next six months to develop those conversations. Get ourselves to a point where we can deliver, with our partners, outstanding Rugby World Cups.”

England’s women’s rugby growth

The growth of women’s rugby was displayed at the recent autumn internationals. The Red Roses attracted thousands of fans to stadiums as well as a huge broadcast audience – one million watch Red Roses on BBC Two.

All four of England’s matches were live on BBC Two which attracted a total audience of around 3.2 million viewers. There is also developments in the club game as the first Premier 15s match is to be played at Twickenham Stadium. Harlequins v Wasps will be live on BT Sport on 27 December.

