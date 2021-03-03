France's match was postponed against Scotland after 11 players and five staff members tested positive for Covid.

Fabien Galthie cleared of breaking Covid protocols by FFR

An internal investigation into the handling of the Covid-19 outbreak within France’s Six Nations squad has cleared head coach Fabien Galthie of any wrongdoing.

French Rugby Federation (FFR) President Bernard Laporte admitted that Galthie had left the training camp following the nation’s win in Italy, although Laporte maintained that the head coach wore a mask and didn’t break any Covid protocols. He left the training camp to watch his son, Mathis, play rugby in Paris.

Galthie was one of five staff members to test positive for Covid following France’s fixture with Ireland in the second round, while a further 11 players also tested positive. Tournament organisers postponed France’s match with Scotland last weekend due to the outbreak.

However, following an internal investigation, the FFR medical committee have cleared Galthie of any wrongdoing. Despite the conclusion, a FFR spokesperson said that the investigation report would not be made public.

Roger Salamon, the head of FFR’s medical committee, told RTL: “In my report, I mention it at the start. It is perfectly clear that what he has done. He had the right to do what he did, and there was no particular risk.”

With French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu threatening to withdraw France from the championship if the investigation wasn’t thorough enough, les Bleus will now travel to England for their fixture on March 13.

France’s match against Scotland is rescheduled for March 26, six days after the intended conclusion of the championship. Both France and Wales have won all of their games so far.

