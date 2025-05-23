Finn Russell will always be labelled a maverick but he is the all-round star who can lead Bath to a treble

The Scotland and Lions No 10 can split opinion

Finn Russell might never shake his ‘maverick’ reputation, but Andy Goode believes the Scotland international is now the all-round fly-half who can lead Bath to EPCR Challenge Cup glory on Friday night.

Fresh from selection for his third British & Irish Lions Tour, Russell will be key to Bath’s hopes of completing the second part of their treble bid when they take on French side Lyon at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff in a match which will be shown exclusively live on Premier Sports 1 from 7pm.

And while it is his dazzling skill and risk-taking that have made Russell such a fan favourite, two-time Champions Cup winner Goode believes he has matured into a more complete No.10 as he looks to bring home more silverware.

“Bath can play expansively, they can play tight, they have got a good pick and go game, and it’s all managed by Finn Russell,” said Goode, who is part of a as part of the 15-strong Premier Sports TV punditry team delivering the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup for Premier Sports, the new broadcasters of international club rugby’s premier competitions.

“A few years ago he was seen as this kind of mercurial 10 who could pull a rabbit out of the hat but if you look at him now, he’s got that in him but he’s also really balanced and understands the game well and manages it really well so they are going to be a tough team to beat this weekend for Lyon.

“Even though Lyon have some unbelievable players themselves in Davit Niniashvili and Semi Radradra in the backline, Vincent Rattez on the wing. They won it three years ago so they will be a tough nut to crack.”

Bath are enjoying a brilliant campaign, already assured of top spot in the Gallagher Premiership as they look to go one better than last year’s run to the final.

They ended a 17-year wait for silverware by winning the Premiership Rugby Cup earlier this season and are favourites to add Challenge Cup and Premiership crowns to the trophy cabinet, with Goode paying tribute to the work of coach Johann van Graan in transforming the club since his arrival in 2022.

Goode added: “From where Johann van Graan came in and took over, I think they were bottom of the league when he took over. To see their rise over the last three years it has been fantastic.

“They have invested really cleverly in the squad, in terms of the players and the back-up players and depth they have got. It would be enthralling to see how the team sets up, but they are a pretty complete team.

“They can play the power game, they have got a great set-piece with Beno Obano, Will Stuart and Thomas du Toit, who is one of the best in the world.

“You have to give credit to Johann van Graan at Bath and the coaches. I’m a massive fan of Lee Blackett, how he coaches a team and gets a team to play from his days at Wasps, he has taken that to another level down at Bath.

“It’s a game that Bath will go into as favourites but Lyon won’t be pushovers. They beat Toulon in Marseille three years ago to win this trophy, where everyone was backing Toulon as massive favourites, so they will go into the game with huge hopes of causing a bookies’ upset.”

