Bath v Lyon live stream: How to watch the Challenge Cup final

Bath Rugby continue their quest for a treble when they face Lyon Olympique Universitaire in Cardiff

Watch a Bath v Lyon live stream to find out who wins this season’s European Challenge Cup final at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

This guide explains how to watch the Challenge Cup final online, on TV and from anywhere on Friday. You’ll also find a match preview at the end of the article.

Key information

– Bath v Lyon date: Friday 23 May 2025 – Bath v Lyon kick-off time: 8.00pm BST / 9.00pm CET / 9.00pm SAST / 3.00pm ET – Bath v Lyon free stream: France TV (France) – Bath v Lyon TV channels: Premier Sports (UK/Ireland), FloRugby (US), SuperSport (South Africa) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Watch Bath v Lyon live streams in the UK

In the UK, a European Challenge Cup final live stream is available via Premier Sports in the UK. Bath v Lyon is available on Premier Sports 1, and to stream online via Premier Sports’ website and app.

The build-up to the match starts at 7.00pm BST on Friday evening, with kick-off at 8.00pm.

Premier Sports subscriptions cost £15.99 per month or £11.99 per month if you sign up for a full year. Another option is to add Premier Sports to your existing Sky, Virgin Media or Amazon package. This will cost you £15.99 per month.

Watch Bath v Lyon FREE live stream in France

Viewers in France can watch Bath v Lyon live streams for free via public broadcaster France Télévisions.

The game will be available to watch both on terrestrial channel France 3 and the France TV streaming platform. The streaming platform is free to use, but registration is required and geo-restrictions apply.

Coverage starts at 8.50pm CET on Friday evening, 10 minutes ahead of kick-off.

Subscription service beIN Sports is another viewing option, as it has the rights to Challenge Cup matches in France.

Away from France right now? French residents can still access their France TV account from abroad by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch the European Challenge Cup final from abroad

Being overseas on Friday night doesn’t mean you have to miss out on this year’s Challenge Cup final. Thanks to a handy piece of tech called a VPN, you can avoid geo-restrictions you might encounter on your usual streaming services.

A VPN (Virtual Personal Network) allows you to change your IP address. This means that your laptop, smartphone or tablet can appear to be in a completely different country, allowing you to log on to your streaming platform of choice as if you were back at home watching in front of your sitting room TV. VPNs also improve your internet security when you’re online, which can’t be bad.

Stream the Challenge Cup final with Proton VPN Proton VPN is one of the best VPNs out there, according to our expert colleagues at Tom’s Guide, who rate its “stellar security, easy-to-use apps, extensive server network and excellent speeds”. There is a free plan with limited features but you can get the full version for as little as $3.59 a month thanks to big savings for longer-term plans. View Deal

Watch the European Challenge Cup final in South Africa

SuperSport has been showing selected Challenge Cup matches throughout the tournament, and that includes this eagerly anticipated final between Bath and Lyon. The match kicks off at 9.00pm SAST on Friday night.

You can get Supersport on your TV via DStv, and you can also stream online. Check out the latest SuperSport packages.

Live stream Bath v Lyon in the US

FloRugby will live stream Bath v Lyon for fans in the United States. Kick-off is 3.00pm ET / 12.00pm PT on Friday afternoon.

A FloRugby subscription costs $29.99 a month but drops to $12.50 per month if you sign up for a full year.

Other European Challenge Cup final broadcasters

Bath v Lyon: Match preview

Were it not for the fact they exited the European Champions Cup after the pool stage, Bath Rugby would still be on course for a perfect season. The west country side have been dominant in the Gallagher Premiership, topping the table and securing themselves a home semi-final in the play-offs with weeks to spare. They also lifted the Premiership Rugby Cup earlier in March, so a victory in Friday’s European Challenge Cup final would be another stepping stone on the way to a treble.

Bath’s most recent trip to the Principality Stadium in Cardiff ended in defeat, when they lost 36-14 to local rivals Bristol Bears in the Premiership. That shouldn’t necessarily be regarded as a bad omen, however. With a play-off spot in the bag, Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan rested most of his first team, and has brought back back big guns such as Scotland and British & Irish Lions playmaker Finn Russell, England flanker Sam Underhill, and England prop Will Stuart for Friday’s final. Indeed, as long as they don’t have one eye the Premiership title, Bath will fancy their chances of winning a first Challenge Cup since 2008.

While Friday’s opponents are having less success on the domestic front – Lyon currently sit 11th in France’s Top 14 – they do have more recent experience of winning the European Challenge Cup, having lifted the trophy in 2022. After a disappointing league season they’ll probably need to raise their game to triumph on Friday, but victories over the Sharks, Ospreys and Racing 92 in the knockout stages prove they know how to deliver in one-off matches.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.