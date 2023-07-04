Former Scotland international dies in paragliding accident

Munster coach Greig Oliver was in South Africa to watch his son in the World Rugby U20 Championship

Former Scotland international scrum-half Greig Oliver has died in a paragliding accident in South Africa aged 58.

Munster Elite Player Development Officer Oliver was in the country to watch his son Jack Oliver, also a scrum-half, represent Ireland at the World Rugby U20 Championship. He is said to have passed away after a tragic accident in Cape Town.

Oliver won three caps for Scotland, appearing at the 1987 and 1991 World Cups, and was a replacement during the 1990 Grand Slam. Oliver played in the era where replacements were for injuries only.

After retiring, Oliver coached Hawick, Scotland U20s and worked in the SRU’s academy before leaving for Limerick in Ireland, the hometown of his wife Fiona, in 2007 when the Border Reivers folded.

Oliver worked with Ireland and British and Irish Lions scrum-half Conor Murray at Garryowen RFC before joining the IRFU to work in the Munster academy with a particular focus on scrum-half play. He was also assistant coach of Ireland U20 between 2011-14.

Scotland international paragliding accident: Reaction

An IRFU statement read: “The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Munster Rugby Elite Performance Officer Greig Oliver following an accident in South Africa on Monday.

“A former Scotland international, Greig was steeped in Munster Rugby in recent years and held a number of coaching roles with Garryowen, Munster ‘A’ and more recently as Elite Performance Officer, a role he held since 2011.

“He was also assistant coach of the Ireland U20 side between 2011-14. Greig was the father of Ireland U20 scrum-half Jack, whom he was supporting in South Africa alongside his family.”

IRFU chief executive Kevin Potts added: “On behalf of the Irish rugby community, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the Oliver family at this extremely sad time.

“Greig was a hugely popular member of staff and played a key role in the development of many young players during his time at Munster Rugby.

“Today’s news is an unspeakable tragedy and our thoughts are with Greig’s wife Fiona, children Jack and Ciara, and his many friends, family and colleagues. May he rest in peace.”

Munster Rugby CEO, Ian Flanagan, said: “On behalf of Munster Rugby, I would like to express our deepest sympathies to Greig’s wife Fiona, son Jack, daughter Ciara, and the wider Oliver family.

“We are all in a state of shock following Greig’s tragic passing. He was a great colleague and friend to so many and will be dearly missed across the Munster and Irish Rugby community.

“Greig made his presence felt each day, he was always there to provide a helping hand and was a hugely popular character with his light-hearted nature and sense of humour.

“He had an infectious enthusiasm for the game and was incredibly passionate about helping young players be the best they can be on and off the field.

“May he rest in peace.”

