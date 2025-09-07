France and South Africa bring the the pool stage to a close in Northampton

Watch France v South Africa as two sides with 100% records battle to top Pool D in this year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup.

France were one of the pre-tournament favourites and, as predicted, were comfortable winners over both Italy and Brazil. However, their failure to secure a bonus point win over their Six Nations rivals means that South Africa currently top the pool. The victors on Sunday will play a quarter-final against the runners-up in Pool C, most likely Ireland.

Whether you’re viewing online or on TV, you’ll find all the information you need to watch France v South Africa live streams wherever you are on planet Earth. We also have information on how rugby fans in the UK and Ireland can watch for free. You’ll find team-line ups and officials at the end of the article.

How to watch France v South Africa: At a glance

FREE France v South Africa streams in the UK and Ireland

You can watch a free France v South Africa live stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK. BBC iPlayer is free to use but an up-to-date TV Licence is a legal requirement to stream live television in the UK. You also need to complete a simple registration to access the service.

Irish rugby fans also get to watch the tournament’s final pool match for free, courtesy of the RTÉ Player – you can tune in through the app or the in-browser player, and no sign-up is required.

Don’t worry if you’re a UK or Ireland resident travelling overseas this weekend. You can still watch France and South Africa in action with the help of a VPN. You’ll find details below.

Watch France v South Africa from anywhere

On vacation or working overseas right now? Geo-blocking means that you might not be able to watch your usual streaming services. Luckily, there is a way to ensure you don’t miss out on the France v South Africa action.

A VPN (or Virtual Private Network) allows you to change your laptop, smartphone or tablet’s IP address, meaning your device can appear to be back in your home country. The result? You can tune into Women’s Rugby World Cup fixtures even if you’re on the other side of the world. Good VPNs can also improve your online security, which is great for peace of mind when you’re logging on via an unfamiliar internet connection.

There are plenty of VPNs on the market but NordVPN is currently ranked number one by the tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide.

70% off + 3 months FREE

“NordVPN delivers the best balance of privacy, usability, extra features, and value for money,” say Tom’s Guide, and who are we to argue? It unblocks all major streaming platforms, and also comes with a money-back guarantee and a big discount! View Deal France v South Africa live streams in South Africa SuperSport has the South African rights to the Women’s Rugby World Cup. There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch France v South Africa via DStv or streaming. The game gets underway at 5.45pm SAST on Sunday evening. Watch France v South Africa in the United States As is the case for every match of the tournament, France v South Africa live streams will be available on Paramount+ in the USA. Paramount+ subscriptions start at $7.99 per month ($59.99 per year) for the Essential package, $12.99 per month ($119.99 per year) for Premium. New subscribers can also take advantage of a week-long free trial. Kick-off is at 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT on Sunday morning. Stream France v South Africa in Australia France v South Africa live streams are available ad-free on streaming service Stan Sport in Australia. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan. This one’ll mean yet another late night, with the game getting underway at 1.45am AEST early on Monday morning. Maybe warn your boss you’re going to be late for work… How to watch France v South Africa in New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ has the New Zealand rights to France v South Africa but you’ll need to set your alarm clock because the game kicks off at 3.45am NZST on Monday morning.

You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $54.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month). Day passes are also available for $29.99.

France v South Africa line-ups and officials

France

Emilie Boulard, Joanna Grisez, Nassira Konde, Gaby Vernier, Marine Menager, Lina Queyroi, Pauline Bourdon Sansus; Yllana Brosseau, Agathe Gerin, Rose Bernadou, Manae Feleu (captain), Madoussou Fall Raclot, Axelle Berthoumieu, Lea Champon, Charlotte Escudero

Replacements:

Elisa Riffonneau, Annaelle Deshaye, Assia Khalfaoui, Hina Ikahehegi, Taina Maka, Seraphine Okemba, Alexandra Chambon, Morgane Bourgeois

South Africa

Byrhandre Dolf, Jacomina Cilliers, Eloise Webb, Chumisa Qawe, Maceala Samboya, Mary Zulu, Nadine Roos; Yonela Ngxingolo, Micke Gunter, Babalwa Latsha (captain), Vainah Ubisi, Anathi Qolo, Lerato Makua, Catha Jacobs, Aseza Hele

Replacements:

Luchell Hanekom, Xoliswa Khuzwayo, Nombuyekezo Mdliki, Nomsa Mokwai, Ntsako Faith Tshauke, Sinazo Mcatshulwa, Tayla Kinsey, Aphiwe Ngwevu

Italian referee Clara Munarini takes charge of France v South Africa, assisted by Lauren Jenner (Italy) and Jess Ling (Australia). Rachel Horton (Australia) is the TMO.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.

Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.