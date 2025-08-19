How to watch Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025: TV & streaming guide

The best teams on the planet head to England for this year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup

Watch the Women’s Rugby World Cup as the best teams on the planet head to England to battle for the trophy. New Zealand are looking to make it three wins in a row but the hosts will be desperate to claim rugby’s biggest prize on home soil.

The Red Roses are currently the number one team in the world, unbeaten since losing to the Black Ferns in the 2022 final – a day that might have turned out very differently had a red card not forced England to play most of the game with 14 players. John Mitchell’s team are favourites to lift the cup but they’ll be well aware that anything can happen in tournament rugby.

New Zealand (chasing their seventh title) are likely to be among the Red Rose’s biggest rivals, along with Canada and France. There’ll also be an extra frisson of excitement across the UK with all three of England’s closest neighbours – Scotland, Wales and Ireland – having qualified for this year’s tournament. Scotland and Wales have even been drawn in the same pool. The United States team bring the star power of Ilona Maher, who’s no stranger to English venues having turned out for Bristol Bears earlier this year.

You can watch free Women’s Rugby World Cup live streams on BBC iPlayer in the UK, and there are various other viewing options around the world. This guide explains how to tune in, wherever you are on the planet – including details of how you can use a VPN to watch your usual streaming service if you’re away from home. You’ll find the opening weekend’s fixtures at the end of the article.

Key information

Watch every game of the Women’s Rugby World Cup for FREE in the UK

With all four home nations having qualified for this year’s tournament, it’s welcome news that UK viewers can watch Women’s Rugby World Cup live streams for every single game – and they’re all FREE, courtesy of the BBC. All 32 matches will be available on streaming service BBC iPlayer, the BBC website and app, with select games also available on the corporation’s linear broadcast channels.

BBC iPlayer is free to use, but you do need an up-to-date TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK. You’ll also need to complete a simple registration to access the service.

There’s no need to worry about missing any of the action if you’re a rugby fan travelling overseas for work or holiday during the tournament. You can use a VPN to watch your usual stream while you’re abroad – find out how below.

Stream the Women’s Rugby World Cup from anywhere

Most streaming services are geo-blocked, meaning you can only watch them in your home country. A handy piece of software called a VPN (or Virtual Private Network) can help you take your favourite TV channels with you, however.

They work by changing your device’s IP address, allowing your laptop, smartphone or tablet to appear to be back home, even when you’re on the other side of the world. The result? You’re able to enjoy your TV subscriptions from anywhere, making a good VPN the ideal travel companion when you’re looking to watch big sporting events on the move.

There are lots of additional VPN benefits, too, including improving your device’s security while online. There are loads of VPNs out there but the tech experts at TechRadar reckon NordVPN is currently the best of the bunch.

70% off + 3 months FREE

“NordVPN delivers the best balance of privacy, usability, extra features, and value for money,” say Tom’s Guide, and who are we to disagree? It unblocks all major streaming platforms, and it’s available with a money-back guarantee and a big discount! View Deal Watch selected Women’s Rugby World Cup games for FREE in Ireland Fans in Ireland will be able to stream most Women’s Rugby World Cup games (including Ireland matches) using via the FREE RTÉ Player. You can stream through the app or the in-browser player, and no sign-up is required. Some matches will also be available on terrestrial broadcast channel RTÉ 2. Watch Wallaroos games for FREE in Australia In Australia, every one of the Wallaroos’ matches in the tournament will be FREE to watch on the 9Now streaming service and 9Network TV channels, along with the final. Subscription service Stan Sport will also be showing Women’s Rugby World Cup live streams for every game of the tournament ad-free. It costs $15 per month to add Stan Sport to your usual Stan plan. Stream the Women’s Rugby World Cup in the United States Ilona Maher is set to be one of the stars of the tournament and US-based fans can watch the Women’s Eagles – along with every other match of the competition – on streaming platform Paramount+. Subscriptions start at $7.99 per month ($59.99 per year) for the Essential package, $12.99 per month ($119.99 per year) for Premium. New subscribers can also take advantage of a week-long free trial. Select games are also expected to be available on CBS and CBS Sports Network. Even if you don’t have cable you can watch CBS and CBS Sports Network through Fubo. Watch Women’s Rugby World Cup live streams in New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ will be your destination for Women’s Rugby World Cup matches in New Zealand.

You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $54.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month). Day passes are also available for $29.99.

Opening weekend fixtures

Friday 22 August 2025

England v USA (Pool A)

Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Kick-off: 7.30pm BST / 8.30pm SAST / 4.30am AEST (Saturday) / 6.30am NZST (Saturday) / 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT

Saturday 23 August 2025

Australia v Samoa (Pool A)

Salford Community Stadium, Salford

Kick-off: 12.00pm BST / 1.00pm SAST / 9.00pm AEST / 11.00pm NZST / 7.00am ET / 4.00am PT

Salford Community Stadium, Salford

Kick-off: 2.45pm BST / 3.45pm SAST / 11.45pm AEST / 1.45am NZST (Sunday) / 9.45am ET / 6.45am PT

York Community Stadium, York

Kick-off: 5.30pm BST / 6.30pm SAST / 2.30am AEST (Sunday) / 4.30am NZST (Sunday) / 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT

Sandy Park, Exeter

Kick-off: 8.15pm BST / 9.15pm SAST / 5.15am AEST (Sunday) / 7.15am NZST (Sunday) / 3.15pm ET / 12.15pm PT

Sunday 24 August 2025

Ireland v Japan (Pool C)

Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton

Kick-off: 12.00pm BST / 1.00pm SAST / 9.00pm AEST / 11.00pm NZST / 7.00am ET / 4.00am PT

Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton

Kick-off: 2.45pm BST / 3.45pm SAST / 11.45pm AEST / 1.45am NZST (Monday) / 9.45am ET / 6.45am PT

York Community Stadium, York

Kick-off: 5.30pm BST / 6.30pm SAST / 2.30am AEST (Monday) / 4.30am NZST (Monday) / 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT

