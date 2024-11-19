Taking a look at the greatest rugby union players of all time according to the World Rugby Player of the Year awards...

Determining the greatest rugby union players of all time is always a subject of passionate debate. Fans, coaches, and analysts often differ in their assessments, with factors like skill, influence, and game-changing moments shaping their perspectives.

Each year, World Rugby seeks to provide some clarity with its prestigious Player of the Year (POTY) awards, celebrating the standout athletes in both the men’s and women’s categories. These awards offer a glimpse into the sport’s elite talent over the past year.

It’s worth noting, however, that many rugby legends aren’t featured in these rankings. Icons like Jonah Lomu and Serge Blanco, who revolutionised the game before the World Rugby POTY award was established in 2001, remain outside this framework.

Even so, the players recognised each year embody the pinnacle of modern rugby, showcasing extraordinary skill and leaving a significant mark on the global stage. Below, we review the annual winners and examine what made them the standout performers of their respective seasons.

Who are the greatest rugby union players of all time according to World Rugby: 2023 to 2012

2023: Ardie Savea (Men)

Beaten contenders: Antoine Dupont, Bundee Aki, Eben Etzebeth

Ardie Savea’s dynamism as a ball carrier and his work rate in both attack and defence defined his year. Despite New Zealand falling just short in the Rugby World Cup final, Savea’s consistency across the tournament and in Super Rugby for the Hurricanes was unmatched. He led from the front, often dragging his team into the fight with relentless energy, earning him the mantle of the best rugby player in the world in 2023.

2023: Ruahei Demant (Women)

Beaten contenders: Sophie de Goede, Marlie Packer, Gabrielle Vernier

Ruahei Demant followed her 2022 triumph with another exceptional year for the Black Ferns. A visionary fly-half, Demant combined tactical brilliance with attacking flair, consistently creating scoring opportunities for her team. Her leadership during the Pacific Four Series helped maintain New Zealand’s dominance in women’s rugby.

2022: Josh van der Flier (Men)

Beaten contenders: Lukhanyo Am, Antoine Dupont, Johnny Sexton

Josh van der Flier claimed the 2022 title thanks to his immense work rate, consistency, and impact for both Ireland and Leinster. A cornerstone of Ireland’s Grand Slam-winning Six Nations campaign, Van der Flier’s defensive prowess and offensive power made him indispensable. He scored critical tries, including in Ireland’s victory over New Zealand. His performance in the Heineken Champions Cup further reinforced his reputation as a player who excels under pressure.

2022: Ruahei Demant (Women)

Beaten contenders: Sophie de Goede, Alex Matthews, Laure Sansus

Ruahei Demant’s leadership and skills helped New Zealand clinch the Women’s Rugby World Cup. The fly-half was instrumental in setting up tries and leading tactical plays, particularly in the Black Ferns’ thrilling final victory over England. Demant’s composure under pressure and ability to exploit defensive gaps were unmatched, making her the best rugby player in the world in women’s rugby for 2022.

2021: Antoine Dupont (Men)

Beaten contenders: Michael Hooper, Maro Itoje, Samu Kerevi

The French scrum-half Antoine Dupont dazzled the rugby world in 2021 with his vision, quick decision-making, and ability to create magic from nothing. His standout performances in the Six Nations, where France narrowly missed the title, showcased his leadership. Dupont was pivotal for Toulouse as they won both the Top 14 and Heineken Champions Cup, earning him the title of best rugby player in the world.

2021: Zoe Aldcroft (Women)

Beaten contenders: Caroline Boujard, Laure Sansus, Poppy Cleall

England’s Zoe Aldcroft was a towering presence in the Red Roses’ unbeaten campaign of 2021. Known for her exceptional line out skills and dynamic ball-carrying, Aldcroft was the backbone of England’s dominance in 2021. Her ability to influence both attack and defence made her an easy choice for the award.

2020: No Awards Due to COVID-19

2019: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Men)

Beaten contenders: Alun Wyn Jones, Cheslin Kolbe, Ardie Savea

Pieter-Steph du Toit’s relentless work ethic and leadership on the field were instrumental in South Africa’s 2019 Rugby World Cup victory. The flanker excelled as a defensive anchor and contributed to the Springboks’ physical dominance. His performance in the final against England was particularly notable, securing him the accolade of the best rugby player in the world.

2019: Emily Scarratt (Women)

Beaten contenders: Kendra Cocksedge, Pauline Bourdon, Katy Daley-Mclean

Emily Scarratt returned to 15s rugby in style in 2019, proving instrumental in England’s Six Nations Grand Slam. A versatile centre with a sharp kicking game, Scarratt’s tactical brilliance and scoring ability made her stand out.

2018: Johnny Sexton (Men)

Beaten contenders: Beauden Barrett, Faf de Klerk, Rieko Ioane

Johnny Sexton’s tactical mastery and ice-cool demeanour guided Ireland to their first-ever series win in Australia and an historic victory over New Zealand. A critical player in Ireland’s Grand Slam Six Nations triumph, Sexton controlled games with his precision kicking and decision-making, earning his status as the best rugby player in the world.

2018: Jessy Trémoulière (Women)

Beaten contenders: Fiao’o Fa’amausili, Safi N’Diaye, Pauline Bourdon

Jessy Trémoulière was instrumental in France’s Six Nations Grand Slam, scoring critical points and showing brilliance in both attack and defence. Her exceptional running lines and game sense made her the standout player in women’s rugby for 2018.

2017: Beauden Barrett (Men)

Beaten contenders: Owen Farrell, Rieko Ioane, Maro Itoje

Beauden Barrett claimed his second consecutive award with electric performances for the All Blacks. Known for his blistering speed and remarkable playmaking, Barrett consistently unlocked defences, scoring key tries and delivering moments of magic.

2017: Portia Woodman (Women)

Beaten contenders: Lydia Thompson, Romane Ménager, Kelly Brazier

Portia Woodman was unstoppable in the Black Ferns’ Rugby World Cup-winning campaign. Leading the tournament in tries scored, Woodman’s sheer pace and agility left opponents floundering. Her performance in the final against England cemented her status as the best rugby player in the world.

2016: Beauden Barrett (Men)

Beaten contenders: Dane Coles, Maro Itoje, Owen Farrell

Barrett’s breakout year saw him take the reins as the All Blacks’ key playmaker following Dan Carter’s retirement. His attacking flair and ability to dictate play from fly-half were instrumental in New Zealand’s Rugby Championship dominance.

2016: Sarah Hunter (Women)

Beaten contenders: Fiao’o Fa’amausili, Gaëlle Mignot, Romane Ménager

Sarah Hunter’s leadership was at the forefront of England’s rugby resurgence. A commanding presence at the breakdown and a tireless workhorse, Hunter inspired her team with consistent performances in the Six Nations and autumn internationals.

2015: Dan Carter (Men)

Beaten contenders: Michael Hooper, Julian Savea, David Pocock

Dan Carter’s legendary career reached its pinnacle at the 2015 Rugby World Cup. His tactical kicking, game management, and clutch performances in the knockout stages, particularly the final against Australia, made him a deserving winner as the best rugby player in the world.

2015: Kendra Cocksedge (Women)

Beaten contenders: Sophie Spence, Magali Harvey, Gaëlle Mignot

Kendra Cocksedge’s sharp passing and brilliant decision-making were critical to New Zealand’s dominance in women’s rugby. As a scrum-half, she directed play with finesse, ensuring her team consistently stayed ahead.

2014: Brodie Retallick (Men)

Beaten contenders: Julian Savea, Willie le Roux, Duane Vermeulen

The towering lock Brodie Retallick won the award in 2014, the third All Black in a row. A key player for New Zealand, Retallick dominated line outs and contributed heavily in open play, showing the full range of skills for a forward.

2014: Magali Harvey (Women)

Beaten contenders: Sarah Hunter, Kelly Russell, Safi N’Diaye

Magali Harvey’s stunning try in the Women’s Rugby World Cup semi-final against France showcased her athleticism and flair. Known for her speed and finishing ability, Harvey was pivotal to Canada’s journey to the final.

2013: Kieran Read (Men)

Beaten contenders: Leigh Halfpenny, Ben Smith, Eben Etzebeth

Kieran Read’s commanding performances as a No. 8 made him an easy choice for the 2013 award. His ability to link forwards and backs, combined with his defensive solidity and try-scoring knack, underlined his status as the best rugby player in the world.

2013: Kayla McAlister (Women)

This award in 2013 was focused on Sevens, and contenders were not widely publicised.

Kayla McAlister, a dynamic playmaker, brought electrifying performances to women’s rugby in 2013. With her incredible vision, sidestepping ability, and knack for creating opportunities, McAlister was a cornerstone of New Zealand’s dominance in Sevens rugby that year.

Greatest rugby union players of all time according to World Rugby: 2012 to 2001

2012: Dan Carter (Men)

Beaten contenders: Richie McCaw, Frédéric Michalak, Owen Farrell

Dan Carter’s second Player of the Year title came in a year where his consistency for the All Blacks was unmatched. Renowned for his all-round game, Carter’s ability to control games stood out during New Zealand’s Rugby Championship success.

2012 Michaela Staniford (Women)

Contenders were not officially recorded for the 2012 Women’s Player of the Year.

Michaela Staniford’s versatility and skill were on full display for England in 2012. A prolific try-scorer, she was equally effective in defence, often leading from the front. Her consistency and ability to influence matches in both Sevens and 15s formats made her a standout star.

2011: Thierry Dusautoir (Men)

Beaten contenders: Piri Weepu, Jerome Kaino, Will Genia

The French flanker Thierry Dusautoir earned the award after an inspiring Rugby World Cup campaign. His leadership and relentless tackling were pivotal in France’s run to the final, where he scored a try in a narrow loss to New Zealand.

2011: Ruth Mitchell (Women)

Ruth Mitchell’s impact in women’s Sevens rugby earned her the honour in 2011. A leader on and off the field, Mitchell’s tactical acumen and tireless effort helped push women’s Sevens into the spotlight. Her dedication to the sport’s growth was as impressive as her on-field performances.

2010: Richie McCaw (Men)

Beaten contenders: Victor Matfield, David Pocock, Imanol Harinordoquy

Richie McCaw claimed his third Player of the Year title with another dominant year for the All Blacks. It coincided with New Zealand’s continued supremacy in world rugby.

2010: Carla Hohepa (Women)

Carla Hohepa lit up the rugby world with her performances for New Zealand in the 2010 Rugby World Cup. Her ability to exploit gaps in defences and deliver under pressure made her a key figure in the Black Ferns’ success. Hohepa’s explosive pace and attacking instincts defined her year.

2009: Richie McCaw (Men)

Beaten contenders: Brian O’Driscoll, Fourie du Preez, Jamie Heaslip

McCaw’s second title came after leading the All Blacks to another Bledisloe Cup win and a Tri-Nations championship. His tireless work rate, resilience, and captaining ability made him stand out.

2009: Debby Hodgkinson (Women)

Australian flanker Debby Hodgkinson’s dominance at the breakdown and exceptional work rate in open play earned her the top accolade in 2009. Her leadership on the field and ability to inspire teammates were pivotal in Australia’s performances that year.

2008: Shane Williams (Men)

Beaten contenders: Dan Carter, Ryan Jones, Mike Blair

Shane Williams dazzled fans with his electric pace and finishing ability during Wales’ Six Nations Grand Slam. Known for his ability to score tries from almost any situation, Williams earned his place as the best rugby player in the world for 2008

2008: Carol Isherwood (Women)

A trailblazer in women’s rugby, Carol Isherwood’s contributions went beyond the field. Her leadership as a coach and her impact on advancing women’s rugby globally earned her the award. Her strategic insights and passion for the game defined her legacy.

2007: Bryan Habana (Men)

Beaten contenders: Richie McCaw, Juan Martín Hernández, Felipe Contepomi

Bryan Habana’s speed and try-scoring prowess were instrumental in South Africa’s Rugby World Cup triumph. Habana equaled Jonah Lomu’s record of eight tries in a single tournament, solidifying his status as the best rugby player in the world.

2007: Sarah Corrigan (Women)

Sarah Corrigan’s recognition as the first woman to referee at the Rugby World Cup set her apart in 2007. A trailblazer for women in officiating, her professionalism, and skill inspired a generation of women to enter refereeing.

2006: Richie McCaw (Men)

Beaten contenders: Chris Latham, Dan Carter, Paul O’Connell

Richie McCaw won his first Player of the Year title after an incredible year leading the All Blacks to a Grand Slam tour victory. His ability to dominate the breakdown and inspire his team made him the top choice.

2006: Margaret Alphonsi (Women)

Margaret Alphonsi’s tireless performances for England in 2006 made her a standout player. Renowned for her ferocity at the breakdown and her defensive prowess, Alphonsi consistently delivered game-changing plays. Her athleticism and commitment to excellence were unparalleled.

2005: Dan Carter (Men)

Beaten contenders: Richie McCaw, Sébastien Chabal, Victor Matfield

Dan Carter’s incredible form in 2005 included standout performances in the British & Irish Lions series, where he scored 33 points in a single test. His flawless kicking and electric attacking ability earned him his first award.

2005: Farah Palmer (Women)

Farah Palmer’s leadership as captain of the Black Ferns solidified her as one of the greatest figures in women’s rugby. Her ability to rally her team and lead by example was instrumental in New Zealand’s success during her tenure.

2004: Schalk Burger (Men)

Beaten contenders: Gareth Thomas, Gordon D’Arcy, Matt Giteau

The South African flanker Schalk Burger’s relentless energy and dynamic ball-carrying earned him the title in 2004. A key player for the Springboks, Burger was at the forefront of their Tri-Nations winning campaign.

2004: Donna Kennedy (Women)

Scotland’s Donna Kennedy became a rugby icon through her incredible resilience and dedication. The most-capped Scottish player at the time, Kennedy’s strength in the forwards and her ability to inspire teammates made her a worthy recipient.

2003: Jonny Wilkinson (Men)

Beaten contenders: Richie McCaw, Carlos Spencer, Phil Waugh

Jonny Wilkinson’s clutch drop goal in extra time of the Rugby World Cup final remains one of the sport’s iconic moments. His calm under pressure and flawless kicking helped England secure their first-ever World Cup.

2003: Kathy Flores (Women)

Kathy Flores’ contributions as a player and coach in women’s rugby earned her the accolade in 2003. Her tactical mind and ability to build competitive teams were instrumental in advancing the women’s game in the United States.

2002: Fabien Galthié (Men)

Beaten contenders: Richie McCaw, Brian O’Driscoll, George Smith

The French scrum-half Fabien Galthié was instrumental in France’s Grand Slam-winning Six Nations campaign. Known for his tactical acumen and leadership, Galthié earned his place as player of the year in 2002.

2002: Monique Hirovanaa (Women)

Monique Hirovanaa’s creativity and flair in New Zealand’s backline during the early 2000s made her one of the standout players of her time. Her ability to unlock defences and her consistent performances ensured she stood out in 2002.

2001: Keith Wood (Men)

Beaten contenders: George Gregan, Jonny Wilkinson, Fabien Pelous

The inaugural World Rugby Player of the Year award went to Ireland’s Keith Wood, a dynamic hooker whose ball-carrying ability and leadership made him a standout. Wood’s charisma and on-field dominance defined him as an early legend of the professional era.

2001: Shelley Rae (Women)

England’s Shelley Rae was celebrated for her composure as a fly-half. Known for her tactical kicking and game management, Rae’s influence on England’s success in the early 2000s was profound, setting a standard for excellence in women’s rugby.