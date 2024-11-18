Who is nominated for World Rugby Player of the Year 2024?

The nominees for the World Rugby Player of the Year 2024 have been announced. See who made the list..

At the end of a memorable calendar year for rugby, the nominees for the World Rugby Player of the Year Awards have been announced.

Awarded for their excellence over the course of the past 12 months, each player has left their mark on the game and consistently performed at rugby’s highest level among the world’s best teams.

From winning the Guinness Six Nations to Olympic gold or the Rugby Championship, nominees have been headline acts all year.

Nominees are hoping to follow in the footsteps of rugby greats Richie McCaw, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe and Perry Baker.

Six gongs are due to be handed out of the course of the night, where there promises to be special guests and legends from years gone by. Ahead of the ceremony in Monaco this Sunday, here is a look at the men and women up for best in class.

World Rugby Player of the Year Shortlist: The nominess

World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year

Eben Etzebeth (South Africa & Hollywoodbets Sharks)

In the same year Eben Etzebeth became South Africa’s all-time appearance maker, overtaking Victor Matfield, it has also been one of the lock’s finest in a South Africa shirt.

A dominant force in Rassie Erasmus’ forwards pack, Etzebeth’s importance to the Springboks helped the back-to-back World Champions to a first Rugby Championship title since 2019.

Pieter-Steph du Toit (South Africa & Toyota Verblitz)

It is hard to believe that in 2020 Pieter-Steph du Toit almost had to say goodbye to rugby completely.

Reigning World Rugby Player of the Year after helping South Africa to the Rugby World Cup in Japan, he developed an incredibly rare condition called acute compartment syndrome with the 32-year-old had to spend a year away from the game.

Now very much back to his best, Du Toit is a standout performer for the Boks and was a key figure in their Rugby Championship victory.

Cheslin Kolbe (South Africa & Tokyo Sungoliath)

Cheslin Kolbe has continued being an important figure for South Africa.

The diminutive winger has done everything from hot-stepping to throwing in at the lineout as Rassie Erasmus’ side reclaimed top-spot in the men’s World Rugby rankings and won the Rugby Championship in style.

Scoring two tries in the Autumn Test against England too, there is still plenty to come from the 31-year-old.

Caelan Doris (Ireland & Leinster)

At just 26 Caelan Doris has established himself as one of the world’s leading back-rows.

Named Ireland captain by Andy Farrell ahead of the Autumn Nations Series, the Leinster forward was ever-present for Ireland’s Guinness Men’s Six Nations Grand Slam and seems destined for a British & Irish Lions call-up next summer.

World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year

Ellie Kildunne (England & Harlequins Women)

There is perhaps no other player in women’s rugby who can get a crowd on their feet like Ellie Kildunne.

Starting all five of the Red Roses 2024 Guinness Women’s Six Nations fixtures as England claimed an 18th Grand Slam, the full-back also scored four tries for her country as they won consecutive WXV 1 titles.

Pauline Bourdon Sansus (France & Stade Toulousain)

For almost a decade Pauline Bourdon Sansus has been the centre of everything France have done well.

2024 was no different for the 29-year-old, who started all five of her nation’s Women’s Six Nations matchs, where they finished second to England, and each game at WXV 1.

Alex Matthews (England & Gloucester-Hartpury)

Whether it was winning another Guinness Women’s Six Nations Grand Slam, WXV 1 or Premiership Women’s Rugby, Alex Matthews has been the heartbeat of every team she has played for.

With every outing more dogged and determined than the last, the 2014 Women’s Rugby World Cup winner seems as determined as ever a year out from the World Cup coming to English shores.

Alex Tessier (Canada & Exeter Chiefs Women)

If there were a player that epitomised Canada’s rapid rise up the women’s World Rugby rankings, it is outside back Alex Tessier.

A near constant under Kevin Rouet at Test level or Susie Appleby at club side Exeter Chiefs, at fly-half or inside centre, the 31-year-old is an integral figure.

World Rugby Men’s Sevens Player of the Year

Antoine Dupont (France)

No one made headlines like Antoine Dupont’s Olympic gold medal winning stint with France this year. Helping his nation win gold at the Games was just one thing he achieved with the side.

Winning the Los Angeles leg of the Series and the men’s Grand Final event in Madrid, in the 15-a-side game Dupont could not be stopped as Stade Toulousain won the Top 14 and Investec Champions Cup yet again.

Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang (France)

Bromley-born Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang lit up Paris as France won gold at the 2024 Olympic Games and helped his nation twin the HSBC SVNS grand final in Madrid.

The 24-year-old, who took up rugby aged 17, scored the second try of the gold medal match against Fiji and has since signed for Top 14 club Pau.

Terry Kennedy (Ireland)

Winner of this award in 2022, Kennedy scored another 32 tries for Ireland on the HSBC SVNS in a mesmeric year for his team.

Finishing as runners-up behind Argentina on the series, Kennedy’s electric form was influential to Ireland’s sixth-place finish at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

World Rugby Women’s Sevens Player of the Year

Michaela Blyde (New Zealand)

Outside of forming a friendship with Shelly Ann Fraser-Pryce at the Olympic Games, two-time winner of the Women’s Sevens Player of the Year Michaela Blyde was in a league of her own yet again.

While not able to win a third gold medal, Blyde was second-top try scorer in Paris and helped the Black Ferns Sevens to topping the Women’s Series and third overall at the Women’s Grand Finals in Madrid.

Maddison Levi (Australia)

Top try scorer at the Olympic Games this summer, Levi was faultless for Australia all year for Tim Walsh’s team on the SVNS Series.

Finishing fourth overall in Paris, the 22-year-old was a winner at the Women’s Grand Final in Madrid as an unstoppable attacking force in the gold jersey.

Jorja Miller (New Zealand)

At only 20 Jorja Miller has emerged as one of the rising stars of women’s rugby sevens.

Scoring three tries in Paris to help New Zealand to a silver medal at the Stade de France, Miller was named in the Dream Team at the HSBC SVNS Grand Final event in Madrid as the Black Ferns Sevens finished third.

